Autocar magazine 16 November: on sale now

This week: the Porsche Boxster EV, Land Rover's super SUV and the used car World Cup
Autocar
News
2 mins read
2 November 2022

This week in Autocar, we get the latest on the Porsche Boxster EV, road test one of the world’s toughest eight-seaters, and stage our own used car-themed world cup. 

News

We uncover Porsche’s latest electric-powered Boxster and the upcoming 603bhp Porsche Macan EV, explore Renault’s new firm, Ampere – used to oversee the French marque’s EV and software production – and show off MG’s latest Audi rival: the Marvel R. 

Related articles

Reviews

The latest, stretched Land Rover Defender 130 is on test this week as we try to find out if this 2.5-tonne super SUV can still retain the charm of smaller Defenders. Next up, we test the Ora Funky Cat, a new offering from the Chinese manufacturer to rival the Volkswagen ID 3 and Hyundai Kona

Features

This week, we’ve got a six-page motoring themed homage to the World Cup as Kris Culmer explores which used cars would play where. And, in an age of restorations, we plead with BMW to build Hilton Holloway’s latest creation: a 2003 Mini Cooper S restomod. 

Opinion 

Matt Prior discusses the inflated world of Porsche 911 restomods and wonders if it might be worth extending to include cars like the Alfa Romeo SZ and why more motorists should drive straight through puddles. 

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley reflects on his time at the world’s oldest motoring event, his thoughts on how the Volkswagen ID Buzz compares to his trusty California Ocean and remembering the Rover 800. 

Used cars

This week in As Good As New, Oliver Young looks at the Honda Civic to give the Japanese family hatch the recognition it sometimes lacks. Meanwhile, Mark Pearson ponders the pitfalls of owning the Jaguar XJS for this week’s Cult Hero: does V12 British exotica cost as much as you think?

