Autocar magazine 15 February: on sale now

In the latest edition of Autocar, we look at Volkswagen’s upcoming smallest electric car, an eight-page bumper road test of BMW’s flagship saloon, and ask if a beach buggy is a better alternative to a cheap hot hatch.

News

Volkswagen is preparing its new smallest electric car, tipped to be called the ID Golf, that is set to be previewed as a concept next month. What’s more, a hot GTI version is on the way. Could this be the new Volkswagen Golf GTI?

Next, we take a look at Jeep’s plan to expand its model range to seven with the introduction of an all-electric Land Rover Defender rival, before exploring the future reincarnation of Lancia.

Reviews

This week, James Disdale is driving the 542bhp Maserati Granturismo - does this sleek Italian coupé impress as much with a twin-turbocharged V6 as it does in EV form?

For road test 5611, we give the BMW i7 a thorough run down to investigate whether Munich’s seventh-generation flagship can sink or swim in the EV age.

Features

We take a closer look at the Citroen Oli concept and why, in Vincent Cobée’s eyes, this radical concept is so much more than just a tantalising look at Citroen’s future. Next, we pay tribute to the heroes of the air ambulance service who provide vital support to the emergency services in saving lives on Britain’s congested roads.

Piers Ward and Matt Prior are then off to test two on- and off-road buggies, the Polaris PZR and Segway Villain, to find out if they’re both perfect for a Sunday drive.

Opinion

Matt Prior explores recent developments in the world of news with the departure of the Kia Rio from European markets and why the industry ought to stop trying to oust the light, simple automobile.

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley discovers a new-found respect for line workers in car factories, gets 5000 miles in his long-term Vauxhall Astra before having to refill the washer fluid, and reflects on Germany-based ColIn Kolles’s failed attempt to reinvigorate the Vanwall name.

Used

Mark Pearson takes a look at the Volvo XC90 to find out if the appealing Swedish SUV represents a sensible nearly-new purchase.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Bryce wonders whether the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a good used purchase - are there more pitfalls than perks?

