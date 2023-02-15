BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 15 February: on sale now
UP NEXT
From the archive: on this day in 1992

Autocar magazine 15 February: on sale now

Volkswagen's electric Golf GTI, BMW i7 verdict and taking off-road buggies for a Sunday drive
Autocar
News
2 mins read
15 February 2023

In the latest edition of Autocar, we look at Volkswagen’s upcoming smallest electric car, an eight-page bumper road test of BMW’s flagship saloon, and ask if a beach buggy is a better alternative to a cheap hot hatch.

News

Volkswagen is preparing its new smallest electric car, tipped to be called the ID Golf, that is set to be previewed as a concept next month. What’s more, a hot GTI version is on the way. Could this be the new Volkswagen Golf GTI?

Related articles

Next, we take a look at Jeep’s plan to expand its model range to seven with the introduction of an all-electric Land Rover Defender rival, before exploring the future reincarnation of Lancia.

Reviews

This week, James Disdale is driving the 542bhp Maserati Granturismo - does this sleek Italian coupé impress as much with a twin-turbocharged V6 as it does in EV form? 

For road test 5611, we give the BMW i7 a thorough run down to investigate whether Munich’s seventh-generation flagship can sink or swim in the EV age.

Features

We take a closer look at the Citroen Oli concept and why, in Vincent Cobée’s eyes, this radical concept is so much more than just a tantalising look at Citroen’s future. Next, we pay tribute to the heroes of the air ambulance service who provide vital support to the emergency services in saving lives on Britain’s congested roads.

Piers Ward and Matt Prior are then off to test two on- and off-road buggies, the Polaris PZR and Segway Villain, to find out if they’re both perfect for a Sunday drive. 

Opinion

Matt Prior explores recent developments in the world of news with the departure of the Kia Rio from European markets and why the industry ought to stop trying to oust the light, simple automobile. 

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley discovers a new-found respect for line workers in car factories, gets 5000 miles in his long-term Vauxhall Astra before having to refill the washer fluid, and reflects on Germany-based ColIn Kolles’s failed attempt to reinvigorate the Vanwall name.

Used

Mark Pearson takes a look at the Volvo XC90 to find out if the appealing Swedish SUV represents a sensible nearly-new purchase.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Bryce wonders whether the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a good used purchase - are there more pitfalls than perks?

Where to Buy

Never miss an issue – subscribe to Autocar magazine today.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Autocar magazine is available through all good newsagents. You can also buy one-off copies of Autocar magazine from Newsstand, delivered to your door the morning after.

Digital copies can be downloaded from Zinio and the Apple iTunes store.

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI EVO SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,698
76,776miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 BlueMotion Tech Match Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£10,000
38,467miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO Match Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,600
12,906miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,950
17,688miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI GTI DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£31,500
20,300miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GT Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£13,490
53,590miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen GOLF 1.6 TDI Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,479
64,296miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£26,990
21,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 SE Euro 5 3dr
2010
£5,495
64,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
AlainaAspen 13 December 2022

I am making a real GOOD MONEY ($550 to $750 / hr) online from my laptop. Last month I GOT chek of nearly 85000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. v40 You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE…..,

>>>>>>> E­a­r­n­c­a­s­h­7.­c­o­m

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives