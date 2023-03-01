Autocar magazine 1 March: on sale now

Grab a copy of Autocar this week as we reveal Mercedes-Benz's rival to the Tesla Model 3, road test the car that wants to be the future and test your knowledge of car designs.
News
Mercedes is hot on the heels of Tesla’s big-selling hatchback with its third-generation CLA saloon and aims to make itself more competitive in a huge lineup reshuffle. Volkswagen has also potentially ‘fixed’ its troublesome ID 3 hatchback and Japanese kei cars could make a surprise return to Europe.
Reviews
Richard Lane is off to Antwerp, Germany to test the proof-of-concept BMW iX5 Hydrogen - could this years-in-the-making prototype be the motoring future we’re all waiting for?
Illya Verpraet gets his hands on the latest Lexus RX to test if its take on traditional luxury makes it a compelling buy and, for road test 5613, Matt Saunders looks at a £49,000 workhorse - the Toyota Hilux.
Features
The British market is going mad for crossover-infused executive saloons, so what better time than to test the Peugeot 408 against its similarly rakish stablemates - the Cupra Formentor and Genesis G70.
Next, Piers Ward investigates a UK firm promising to make car parts cheaper, lighter and stronger using 3D-printing - is the future in print after all?
Some say regulations are killing creativity in car design. Given 14 silhouettes of small SUVs, can you prove the critics wrong by naming each one?
Opinion
Matt Prior is excited for the start of Australia’s touring car racing series and wonders about the merits of performance balancing in motorsport.
Steve Cropley visits the Bath Motor Club road rally, recounts the issues of motor shows and why he’s impatient for Geneva’s rebirth in Qatar, before commenting on his week of Hyundais.
Used
Oliver Young has his eye on the BMW X3 in this week’s nearly new buying guide, exploring why this keen-handling SUV has practicality and versatility down to a T.
The Mercedes-Benz SLK55 AMG is the star of our cult hero. With its brash V8 and long-nosed proportions, why should you plump for one of the smallest AMGs?
