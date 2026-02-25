BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week in Cars podcast: Stellantis, Jony Ive and an anniversary...

Cropley and Prior talk Stellantis’s boss, Jony Ives and celebrate an anniversary

25 February 2026

On the latest episode of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about Stellantis’s boss, who has criticised ‘zealot legislators’.

Cropley reveals the man who encouraged Jony Ive, the Apple and now Ferrari designer, not to give up designing.

Plus, Prior tells us his thoughts on Ive’s new Ferrari interior and Steve celebrates an anniversary.

There’s more too including your correspondence, and a preview of next week’s pod, which will be an exclusive interview with Jeremy Clarkson. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform and you won’t miss it! 

1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
Alpine A290 GTS review 2026 001
Alpine A290
8
Alpine A290
Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4

