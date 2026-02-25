My Week in Cars podcast: Stellantis, Jony Ive and an anniversary...

On the latest episode of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about Stellantis’s boss, who has criticised ‘zealot legislators’.

Cropley reveals the man who encouraged Jony Ive, the Apple and now Ferrari designer, not to give up designing.

Plus, Prior tells us his thoughts on Ive’s new Ferrari interior and Steve celebrates an anniversary.

There’s more too including your correspondence, and a preview of next week’s pod, which will be an exclusive interview with Jeremy Clarkson. Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform and you won’t miss it!