My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.124)

Lewis Hamilton's first time driving a car, the Ineos Grenadier, Genesis G80, blindfold driving, and much more

22 January 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast join our hosts Matt Prior and Steve Cropley as they talk about Lewis Hamilton's first time behind the wheel of a car.

Plus, the Genesis G80, upcoming Alpine sports cars, the Ineos Grenadier, a bit more on Jaguar, and much, much more besides, including your correspondence.

