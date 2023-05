Episode 34 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about twin-engined specials spotted at the recent Bicester Heritage Scramble, the recent Autocar Awards night, quality of car-versus-home audio, the Citroen e-C4 X and much, much more motoring nonsense besides.

