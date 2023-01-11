My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 18)

Could you tell people you drive an Ora Funky Cat? Episode 18 of My Week In Cars finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about weird car names, wonder whether it's worth upgrading the handling of a Tesla Model 3, get into a configurator addiction with a Japanese-spec Caterham Seven and, of course, bring an update on your correspondence.
