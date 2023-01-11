BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 18)

This week the boys talk about weird Funky Cat car names, EV handling upgrades and BMW's desirable new concept
11 January 2023

Could you tell people you drive an Ora Funky Cat? Episode 18 of My Week In Cars finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk about weird car names, wonder whether it's worth upgrading the handling of a Tesla Model 3, get into a configurator addiction with a Japanese-spec Caterham Seven and, of course, bring an update on your correspondence. 

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

