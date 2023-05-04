BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen reveals new £65,000 Golf R 333 Limited Edition
Volkswagen reveals new £65,000 Golf R 333 Limited Edition

German firm produces the most powerful, expensive and exclusive version of the Golf yet
31 May 2023

Volkswagen has revealed a new special edition of the Golf R, which will be sold exclusively in limited numbers with a bespoke performance package and a raucous Akrapovič exhaust. 

Named the Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition, the hot hatch uses the same turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder EA888 engine as the standard Golf R.

Power is uprated to 328bhp (333PS) and 309lb ft - an increase over the 319bhp of the standard car - and its improved performance means it can now reach a top speed of 167mph and complete the 0-62mph sprint in 4.6sec.

Standard equipment includes an R performance exhaust system supplied by Akrapovič, featuring titanium rear silencers. A set of 19in Estoril wheels are matched with semi-slick tyres. 

The Golf R 333 is finished with Lime Yellow metallic paint, a black roof and 333 decals emblazoned around both the interior and exterior.

Inside, it receives Nappa leather sports seats and a Harmon Kardon premium audio system. 

Alongside the Golf R 20 Years, it’s the most powerful version of the Golf yet. It’s also the most expensive, with a price tag of €76,410 (£65,802).

Each example of the Golf R 333 will be numbered and feature a small plaque with its designation. 

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that we will see the Golf R 333 in the UK. It’s exclusively available for customers in Germany, with production set to begin in September this year. Deliveries are said to start in October.

The Golf R 333 shares some stark similarities to a model presented in 2017 – a performance package for the Mk7.5 Golf R that included an Akrapovič exhaust plus suspension alterations. 

The package also upped the hot hatch’s top speed from an electronically limited 155mph to 166mph and added drilled disc brakes and shock-absorber adjustment, plus bright yellow paint. 

Back then, Volkswagen described the car as “even rawer, even less compromising and even more strong-willed”.

Overdrive 31 May 2023
Car market price insanity continues unabated: £67k for a slightly tarted up sporty Golf! Oh, but it's 'Limited Edition', don't you know!
What a load of - rip off - bollocks.
scotty5 5 May 2023

Is it just me or has the sporty Golfs lost all their appeal?

Each previous iteration of the R has always appealed to it's target audience but the design of the Mk8 is so damned bland, I'm not sure power upgrades, fancy paintwork or exhausts and whatever else VW do can lift it.

I've owned several models of Golf over the years but to these eyes, the lastest one offers zero appeal. It may also be part resonsible for Cupra's success because most of those I know owned Golf R's now drive Cupra SUV's.

Just Saying 6 May 2023
No Scotty5, it's not just you. You're on the money with the appeal slithering away. Bland it is. How much to you think it'll retail for?
Peter Cavellini 4 May 2023

Never the GTi it should have been?, plus, tuners have done a better iteration.

