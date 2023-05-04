Volkswagen reveals new £65,000 Golf R 333 Limited Edition

Volkswagen has revealed a new special edition of the Golf R, which will be sold exclusively in limited numbers with a bespoke performance package and a raucous Akrapovič exhaust.

Named the Volkswagen Golf R 333 Limited Edition, the hot hatch uses the same turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder EA888 engine as the standard Golf R.

Power is uprated to 328bhp (333PS) and 309lb ft - an increase over the 319bhp of the standard car - and its improved performance means it can now reach a top speed of 167mph and complete the 0-62mph sprint in 4.6sec.

Standard equipment includes an R performance exhaust system supplied by Akrapovič, featuring titanium rear silencers. A set of 19in Estoril wheels are matched with semi-slick tyres.

The Golf R 333 is finished with Lime Yellow metallic paint, a black roof and 333 decals emblazoned around both the interior and exterior.

Inside, it receives Nappa leather sports seats and a Harmon Kardon premium audio system.

Alongside the Golf R 20 Years, it’s the most powerful version of the Golf yet. It’s also the most expensive, with a price tag of €76,410 (£65,802).

Each example of the Golf R 333 will be numbered and feature a small plaque with its designation.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that we will see the Golf R 333 in the UK. It’s exclusively available for customers in Germany, with production set to begin in September this year. Deliveries are said to start in October.

The Golf R 333 shares some stark similarities to a model presented in 2017 – a performance package for the Mk7.5 Golf R that included an Akrapovič exhaust plus suspension alterations.

The package also upped the hot hatch’s top speed from an electronically limited 155mph to 166mph and added drilled disc brakes and shock-absorber adjustment, plus bright yellow paint.

Back then, Volkswagen described the car as “even rawer, even less compromising and even more strong-willed”.