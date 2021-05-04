Swiss hypercar due in 2023 with choice of hybrid and EV power

Swiss firm Morand Cars is on track to launch a new hypercar in 2023, with a choice of hybrid and full EV powertrains, both with an anticipated top speed of around 250mph.

Uniquely, the monocoque will be manufactured using carbonfibre while the body will be made from the sustainable flax-based composite, Amplitex, developed by Morand’s Swiss partner, BComp.

The full EV version will be powered by four permanent magnet motors, each driving through a reduction gearbox and producing a combined power output of around 1950bhp. A 70kWh battery will produce 1400kW, weighs 400kg including casing, cables and electronics. “We are working on a disruptive technology with cells that have a greater energy density than those used in Formula E at around 180Wh/kg,” Says Former Le Mans team manager, Benoît Morand, who founded the company with Former Lotus F1 team manager, and McLaren race director, Eric Boullier.

The target for the battery charge rate is 8C (eight times the capacity of the battery) bettering current high-end batteries which can accept up to five times the capacity. This means the Hypercar could be fully charged in 12 minutes using a 350kW charger and should a 560kW charger exist, seven minutes. The target range is the Grand Prix distance of 178 miles (301km).

The hybrid is powered by a bespoke, 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated, 690bhp, V10 engine developing over 400lb ft torque. It will be paired with an electric motor-generator sandwiched between the engine and an Xtrac, 7-speed, automated manual, transaxle gearbox. There are two further motors, one driving each front wheel and the total electric power is over 440bhp giving a total power output in the region of 1100bhp. The maximum torque delivered by the three motors is said to be “more than the grip of the tyres could handle.”

A new kind of storage device under development is a 300kW hybrid between battery and supercapacitor with a capacity of over 4.5kWh, giving an electric-only driving range of 31 miles. The aim is to keep the weight of both hybrid and EV beneath 1250kg, including batteries and electric drivetrains.

The bonnet, doors, rear cover, wing, seats and interior are made from Bcomp’s Amplitex. Although a lightweight material, Amplitex is still heavier than carbon fibre but it has undergone crash testing. “Working with the Italian engineering firm, Ycom, we have made crash cones for formula cars which have undergone trials with excellent results,” explains Bcomp CEO, Per Mårtensson. It’s feasible to make a full monocoque but ultimately the choice between Amplitex and carbon fibre comes down to performance and weight. “In a monocoque we will be heavier than carbon fibre but we will use the material to enhance performance and sustainability in the best way possible,” says Mårtensson.

A prototype of the hybrid is due to run later this year followed by the EV in 2022. The price of the Hybrid will be £1,786,000 (2,300,000 Swiss Francs) with the EV costing a similar amount. 73 cars will be built but the split between hybrid and EV has yet to be decided.