Skoda "exploring all powertrain options" for radical next-gen Octavia

Vision O concept previews the next Octavia, tipped for range-extender power and high-level autonomous functions

James Attwood
News
4 mins read
9 September 2025

Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer says that the production version of the Vision O estate concept will be offered primarily as an electric vehicle – but that the firm “will explore all options” in terms of other powertrain options if regulations allow.

The new model is due to arrive early in the next decade, and while the Czech firm has given no technical details and only referred to it as electrified, the production version will be the first Skoda to use the Volkswagen Group’s new SSP platform.

While that is primarily an electric platform, it has designed to be highly flexible and the VW Group has confirmed that it will at least be able to accept a range-extender powertrain - as demonstrated by the Cupra Tindaya concept. 

Asked by Autocar why the firm showed the Vision O at least five years before a production version, Zellmer joked: “It’s because you guys kept on pestering us about what’s happening with the estate BEV.”

But he added: “We also needed an answer for that for ourselves. We've sold millions of Octavias and Superbs, and that puts an obligation in your business plan.”

Skoda first previewed an electric estate three years ago, which was due to sit on the current MEB platform, but eventually postponed the project. Zellmer said that was because of the use case for an estate: “For long-distance driving you need autonomous functions in a car, and that will be easier to realise with a new platform.”

Asked whether Skoda would offer other powertrains beyond an EV for the next-gen Octavia, Zellmet noted that the speed of the electric transition “has not materialised” at the speed expected. He added: “We have seen different drivetrains coming in, especially plug-in hybrids.

“Give us some time to answer those questions: with the next platform, we want to keep all avenues open in terms of what is feasible and complexity, and in terms of regulation. The current governmental direction in the EU [and UK] is that in 2035 it's the end of combustion engines, which would mean [the new model is] BEV-only.

"But we've learned we need to keep avenues open and we need to do what our customers want. The first rule of any business is that if you do what your customers want you will be successful.”

Zellmer said that another major challenge that needs to be addressed in the years before the Vision O goes into production is affordability. He said that ensuring the model can be priced similar to the existing combustion car “is one of the highest objectives we have now,  because we need to stay in that price bracket or else we're going to shock people and they'll go somewhere else.”

Back to top

 

Measuring 4850mm long, the Vision O is notably longer than the current Octavia Estate (4698mm) but sits below the larger Superb (4902mm). The boot has more than 650 litres of space, compared with 640 litres for the Octavia. With the seats folded, that figure rises to more than 1700 litres.

The most striking aspect of the Vision O is the new exterior and interior design language, described as the next generation of Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ theme. That design change is seen in the new ‘Tech-loop face mask’ that houses all of the lighting elements, while an illuminated Skoda logo sits on the bonnet. There is also a new T-shaped LED light design at the rear.

There is a major focus on aerodynamics to maximise the range of the estate, including retractable door handles, integrated cooling vents on the bonnet and various louvres and sculpted side channels. Skoda has not given a drag coefficient or any other technical details, such as powertrain, battery size or performance figures.

Skoda says the Vision O was developed “from the inside out”, with a focus on customers’ needs. A 1.2m-wide ‘Horizon Display’ digital screen spans the entire dashboard just below the windscreen and offers new HMI functions for both driver and passenger. It is complemented by a large vertical touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard. There is a minimalist centre panel featuring a dial button that offers haptic feedback, while the steering wheel retains a number of physical controls.

Back to top

The firm says the concept has been designed for advanced autonomous driving using an AI assistant, which is called Laura. When in AI mode the exterior lighting uses distinct colour patterns to signal to other road users. Skoda says the concept will be able to handle all driving tasks independently, except in the case of heavy rain and reduced visibility. Laura can also be used for other functions, including making revised route suggestions to match the mood of the passengers and even reading custom-generated stories.

Skoda Vision O interior

Skoda has also added some new ‘Simply Clever’ design features to the Vision O, including four dour-housed umbrellas, a dedicated storage space for the charging cable, a portable Bluetooth speaker and a fully integrated fridge.

The Vision O’s interior makes extensive use of recycled and sustainable materials, with the seat covers made from 100% recycled PES fl aking and the use of 65% plant-based Ultrasuede material elsewhere.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Associate editor

James is Autocar’s associate editor, and has more than 20 years of experience of working in automotive and motorsport journalism. He has been in his current role since September 2024, and helps lead Autocar's features and new sections, while regularly interviewing some of the biggest names in the industry. Oh, and he once helped make Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

jason_recliner 9 September 2025
Citroen called, they want they're...
Will86 8 September 2025
I like it but why is it so big? On size alone it seems more like a Superb than an Octavia. If anything the next Octavia could be a touch shorter given it won't need such a large bonnet for it's EV powertrain.
Mildautofan 8 September 2025

Surprsingly fresh yet classic shapes. Good design work.

