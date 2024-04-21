Porsche Cayenne GTS gains more power and standard equipment

The Porsche Cayenne GTS has been revised for 2024, gaining performance chassis technology from the Cayenne Turbo GT, improved standard equipment, and a host of exterior design changes.

On sale now in the UK, the traditional SUV-bodied Cayenne GTS commands a price tag of £106,100, rising slightly to £107,700 for the Cayenne coupe variant.

Changes made to the Cayenne GTS’s exterior are subtle but noticeable. Porsche’s Sport Design package is now included as standard, as are HD LED matrix headlights.

The package adds gloss black side skirts, window trims, front inlays and wheel extensions from the off. It also adds bronze-coloured tailpipes, previously black, while the car’s 21in wheels are now painted grey.

While the Cayenne GTS looks largely similar on the outside, big changes have been made beneath the metal.

The sporty SUV gains new chassis technology and sits 10mm lower than before. Adaptive air suspension - already used on the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo GT models - is now included as a standard feature on the GTS.

As well as improving ride comfort, the system includes Porsche active suspension management (PASM) and Porsche torque vectoring plus (PTV Plus) as standard.

A powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine still powers the Cayenne GTS, but the brand says it has been technically improved for 2024. Power is now up from 454bhp to 493bhp, while torque rises from 457lb ft to 486lb ft.

The GTS’s eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission has also been revised, gaining quicker response and shift times in Sport and Sport Plus modes.

As for outright speed, the Range Rover Sport rival hits 0-62mph in 4.4sec - 0.1sec quicker than before - and on to a top speed of 171mph.

More changes come inside, with the addition of the brand’s up-to-date Porsche Driver Experience system, which adds a curved digital driver’s display as standard.

Other new standard features include ambient lighting and a premium Bose sound system, while Cayenne GTS Coupe models gain a panoramic roof and an extending rear spoiler. Drivers also gave the option to add a passenger-side infotainment display.

Three lightweight packages are also offered, which lower the Cayenne GTS’s weight by as much as 25kg, adding features such as a carbon rear diffuser, a lighter roof and reduced insulation.

There’s still no electric Porsche Cayenne, but it’s heavily anticipated to arrive within the next few years, further bolstering the market position of the brand’s best-selling car. Autocar sources previously suggested the EV would launch in 2026 before UK sales begin in 2027