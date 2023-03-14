Next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé arrives with 671bhp

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé, which will go on sale in the UK this July.

It will be produced with two turbocharged four-cylinder engines in seven standard models, including a trio of plug-in hybrids, each boasting an official electric-only range of more than 74 miles.

The new high-riding five-door has been comprehensively reworked in an engineering program with the latest GLC SUV, Mercedes-Benz C-Class saloon and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate, alongside which it will continue to be produced at Mercedes' factory in Bremen, Germany.

Developments for the new GLC Coupé, known under the internal codename C254, include a restyled exterior, with more shapely LED headlights that extend into a larger front grille, a heavily contoured bonnet, tauter surfacing throughout the body, larger wheelhouses and more prominent feature lines along the flanks.

As with its predecessor, the GLC Coupé features a sloping roofline with a plunging liftback-style tailgate, giving it a more dynamic appearance than the more upright GLC SUV.

The rear is distinguished by new-look LED tail-lights, a more defined upturn at the rear of the tailgate for added downforce and, on the AMG Line model pictured here, a chrome-look valance with an integrated diffuser element that's bookmarked by a pair of tailpipes.

At 4763mm long, 1890mm wide and 1699mm tall, the new car is 31mm longer, the same width and 55mm higher than the original GLC Coupé, introduced back in 2016.

It also has a 15mm-longer wheelbase, at 2888mm, along with track widths extended by 6mm to 1627mm at the front and by 23mm to 1640mm at the rear.

Inside, the new GLC Coupé receives the same interior appointments as the new GLC SUV. Included in a heavily restyled dashboard is a 12.3in instrument display and 11.9in portrait-oriented centre display together with a new multifunction steering wheel and newly styled air vents.