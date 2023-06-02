New Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB gets 7 seats, 355bhp GTX variant

Volkswagen has revealed the long-wheelbase ID Buzz, describing the new electric seven-seat MPV as a modern-day incarnation of its iconic Samba bus.

Planned for UK sale by the end of 2023, the large, rear-wheel-drive van will be the first Volkswagen to feature a newly upgraded 282bhp rear electric motor, as well as a larger 85kWh battery and the largest panoramic glass sunroof yet produced by the German firm.

The Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB mirrors the retro-inspired appearance of the standard ID Buzz, albeit with stretched proportions and, for markets where the regulatory framework permits (which now include the EU but not yet the UK), an illuminated VW logo at the front.

At 4962mm in length, the LWB is 250mm longer than the standard model, which was launched in 2022. The increase in length is achieved through a 250mm lengthening of the wheelbase from 2989mm to 3239mm.

The LWB model offers buyers the choice of three different interior arrangements: a five-seater, a six-seater and a seven-seater with a two-plus-three-plus-two layout.

UK models will come as standard with a five-seat layout, with the six-seat and seven-seat layouts available as an option.

A Cargo commercial van derivative is also planned.

Nominal luggage space rated at 1340 litres in five-seat form – an increase of 219 litres over that of the standard-wheelbase ID Buzz, reducing to 306 litres in seven-seat form.

The cabin gains a new central Infotainment display, now measuring 12.9in, up from 10.0in. The touch-sensitive sliders for the air conditioning and audio volume also receive illumination for easier adjustment at night.