New 2023 BAC Mono begins British firm's global luxury push

Liverpool's BAC is embarking on a bold new era of repositioning and expansion, taking to the stage at Monterey Car Week for the first time to reveal the latest iteration of its Mono single-seat supercar.

A subtle but effective evolution of the car which launched in its earliest form some 15 years ago, the new Mono is described by co-founder and director Neil Briggs as offering a "broad range of appeal" which marks it out from the existing car.

It sticks with a fettled version of the 2.5-litre atmo Ford motor from the existing Mono, revving to 8000rpm and pumping 316bhp and 231lb ft to the rear wheels - which in the 570kg Mono is good for a 0-60mph time of 2.7 seconds.

Modifications to the four-cylinder unit include the addition of forged connecting rods and pistons, uprated camshafts and valve springs and a modified induction system with individual throttle bodies, and the engine now breathes through an aero-optimised carbonfibre intake.

These upgrades, together with tweaks to the hardcore, race-bred suspension system, result in a car "that is equally at home on the road as it is on the track", said BAC.

On the surface, the new Mono adopts a look modelled on the Mono R which launched in 2021, but Briggs told Autocar that while "the aesthetic might be reasonably familiar, the car itself will have a different character - and I think that character is perfectly positioned for those people who attend Monterey."

He suggested that BAC's repositioning as a luxury brand means it should cater as much to "those people see driving as a leisure activity" as it does "people who are track-focused and only use their cars on track - down to the last 10th or 100th in terms of performance".

Revealing the car in California – in a dedicated temporary venue dubbed 'House of BAC' is symbolic of the outfit's aspirations of expanded global visibility and market reach.

With a tight network of US dealers secured, the firm can begin to ramp up its presence stateside, and the message accompanying that expansion, according to Briggs, is that "the Mono is not about transportation". Rather, "it's a luxury goods product, and certain high-net worth individuals understand that better than most because they are fortunate to have the right tool for the job."