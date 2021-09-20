BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: MG Maze concept is radical city EV inspired by videogames
UP NEXT
2024 Dacia Duster to go hybrid but remain affordable

MG Maze concept is radical city EV inspired by videogames

London-based SAIC Design shows off futuristic compact EV aimed at gaming fans
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
20 September 2021

SAIC Design - the London-based styling outfit responsible for MG Motor - has presented the radical new Maze concept as a gaming-inspired compact EV which aims to "bring back driving fun to electrified cars". 

Revealed as the UK returns to a more familiar way of life following lockdowns and other pandemic-related obstacles, the Maze has been designed in recognition of three key principles: "Play is important. Discovery is important. Adventure is important."

It's aimed at a new generation of vehicle users, much like the recently revealed Cyberster concept, and draws heavily on themes familiar from "the culture of gaming" and mobile games. SAIC Design said it wanted to capture the "'at home' gaming scenario" and convey it in the form of a car. 

Related articles

The Maze has been designed to take part in a 'real world treasure hunt' of digital art installations in cities, though it remains a digital rendering for now with no hit of production.

The cockpit, accessed through a vertically opening glass canopy, comprises a pair of 'zero-gravity' seats, a video game controller and a screen, in a set-up reminiscent more of a personal gaming suite than a conventional car. 

The heavily angled exterior, meanwhile, is shaped around "computers that show off their components and celebrate their processing power", while the short overhangs and compact proportions hint at its potential manoeuvrability in town. MG notes that the canopy door takes up less space than a normal side-opening door when open.

As the Maze is a future-looking design study rather than a preview of a production car, details of its hypothetical underpinnings remain unconfirmed. SAIC states that it has multiple electric motors and an interchangeable battery, but has offered no performance details.

READ MORE

MG primes electric sports coupe for 2021 UK launch

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review​

New MG Cyberster EV sports car to enter production​

View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Tivoli front track

Ssangyong Tivoli 1.5 Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 Nio ES8 European spec 2021 first drive hero front

Nio ES8 2021 review

1 Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK review

1 GTO California Spyder revival 2021 UK FD hero front

GTO Engineering California Spyder Revival 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
MG ZS EV 2019 road test review - hero front

MG ZS EV

Latest MG makes electric family motoring more affordable – but exactly how well?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 20 September 2021

 It will never fit in a teenage gamers room, it looks fun, if anything it's a bit like transport in the film Blade runner.

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Tivoli front track

Ssangyong Tivoli 1.5 Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 Nio ES8 European spec 2021 first drive hero front

Nio ES8 2021 review

1 Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Focus ST Edition 2021 UK review

1 GTO California Spyder revival 2021 UK FD hero front

GTO Engineering California Spyder Revival 2021 UK review

View all latest drives