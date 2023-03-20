Mercedes targets rugged crossover market with junior G-Class

Mercedes-Benz is plotting a rugged ‘baby’ SUV inspired by the G-Class as a flagship for its new family of ‘Entry Luxury’ models – and it will have electric and combustion-engine options.
Unlike the full-sized EQG, which will use a reworked version of the existing combustion car’s ladder-frame chassis, the compact SUV would sit on the same versatile Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform as the upcoming Mercedes-Benz CLA, which will arrive with a choice of ICE and EV power.
The proposed new SUV is currently being considered by Mercedes and would be its fifth 'Entry Luxury' model if it gets the go-ahead, joining four others being launched over the next three years.
As well as giving Mercedes a foothold in the increasingly popular rugged crossover market – joining the inbound Jeep Avenger, Mini Aceman and Ford’s MEB-based electric crossover – the baby Mercedes-Benz G-Class would be crucial in establishing ‘G’ as a Mercedes sub-brand in the same vein as Maybach and AMG, building on the success of its blocky Land Rover Defender rival.
CEO Ola Källenius said last year: “Most luxury companies build their portfolio on the basis of one or two true icons. Mercedes-Benz has the good fortune to have multiple iconic products and brands at the upper end of its portfolio, such as the S-Class, the SL, the G-Class as well as the AMG and Maybach brands.
We see great potential here to expand our top-end portfolio with even more fascinating products.” His comments hint at the possibility for each of those four brands to spawn more comprehensive line-ups.
Like the upcoming CLA, the new compact SUV would have an 800V architecture to give a 10-80% battery top-up within 30 minutes from a 350kW charger.
The prospect of a new silicon-anode battery being introduced – tipped to be close to 100kWh in capacity – means it could offer a range far exceeding that of conventionally powered rivals, although its upright stature means it is unlikely to approach the slippery EQXX concept’s 700-mile range.
"Entry Luxury" in other words expensive and compromised, delivering terrible value for money.
People used to buy entry level or smaller cars because they cost less to buy and were affordable.
The world's gone nuts from greed, stupidity and selfish, image-conscious nonsense.
I thought I read that Mercedes were set to abandon all of their A and B-Class models...? Why then look to introduce this? I get that this is Autocar basically taking a GLB and adding a G-Wagon face, knobbly tyres and some cladding... but that appears to be what Mercedes is looking to do... and then charge £15k more for. Ohhhh, I seeeeee...
Great to see they are looking to do an funky, expensive SMALL car. I want a small car for easy parking, smaller footprint, urban use etc. I don't want a CHEAP car with no style or kit!