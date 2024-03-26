BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes-AMG G63 gets hybrid boost and Active Ride Control
Mercedes-AMG G63 gets hybrid boost and Active Ride Control

Roaring 4.0-litre V8 receives mild hybrid upgrade to 577bhp while active suspension improves handling
James Attwood
News
2 mins read
26 March 2024

The hot Mercedes-AMG G63 has been revamped with extra power and an advanced new active suspension system that is designed to improve both its on- and off-road performance.

Affalterbach’s take on the off-roader retains its potent 4.0-litre biturbo V8 powerplant, although the addition of a 48V integrated starter generator unit lifts its output by 20bhp to 577bhp. The mild hybrid unit means torque has also been boosted to 627lb ft, an increase of 147lb ft.

The G63 also gains many of the design and infotainment upgrades that the regular G-Class has recently benefitted from.

But the headline addition is the option of a new AMG Active Ride Control suspension system.

The system replaces the mechanical torsion bar cross-stabilisers normally used with active hydraulic elements, while the shock absorbers also gain two hydraulic connections. The system is designed to allow for a wider roll spring rate while also reducing rolling motions, which means that it will remain more stable on-road without compromising off-road ability.

“We know most G63 are used on-road where you don’t want roll, but you can’t compromise on off-road performance,” said Mercedes suspension engineer Jurgen Weiler. “This system can offer two distinct modes.”

The new system also enables two extra driving modes: Traction Pro, which can offer maximum traction in road and sand mode – enough to dig itself out of sand dunes – while Active Balance Control means that the roll rigidity can be manually adjusted.

Elsewhere, the new G63 also gains an exclusive new paint colour, six new wheel designs – it will continue to be offered with 20 and 22in wheels – a revamped AMG grille and a new optional exterior carbon fibre package.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

