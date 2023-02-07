BMW X5 and X6 gain hefty overhaul for 2023

BMW will launch significantly refreshed versions of its BMW X5 and BMW X6 in April, detailing new features just a week after key rival Mercedes-Benz revealed its reworked GLE and GLE Coupe.

Among the changes brought to the fourth-generation X5 and third-generation X6 is a light reworking of the exterior, an upgraded interior featuring a new digital display and modified drivetrains in a number of renamed models, including a 309bhp petrol-electric unit in the new X5 xDrive50e offering a claimed electric range of up to 68 miles.

As part of a mid-life facelift, the X5 and X6 both receive a new-look grille within a reprofiled front bumper. The 2023-model-year X5 also adopts xLine design elements as standard, while the X6 is fitted with the M Sport package. Inside, the facelifted X5 and X6 adopt similar changes to the facelifted X7, alongside which they are produced at BMW’s Spartanburg factory in the US.

Heading the interior changes is a new curved digital panel mounted atop a lightly reworked dashboard. Running the latest 8.0 version of BMW’s iDrive operating system, it houses a 12.3in instrument display and 14.9in infotainment touch display as part of a standard BMW Live Cockpit Plus system, which includes a cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system. The air conditioning controls in the centre console receive additional touch controls.

Options come in the form of a head-up display unit with augmented reality functionality, a panoramic glass sunroof with LED illumination, glass applications for various controls and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Power for the 2023-model-year X5 and X6 comes from a revised range of petrol, diesel and petrol-electric plug-in drivetrains – all claimed to offer improved efficiency and economy in combination with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and BMW’s xDrive four-wheel drive system as standard.