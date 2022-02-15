BACK TO ALL NEWS
2022 Citroen C5 Aircross: pricing and specification revealed
2022 Skoda Fabia gains sporty Monte Carlo model

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross: pricing and specification revealed

French firm's family SUV gains new assistance technology as standard; starts from £25,515
News
3 mins read
15 February 2022

Pricing and specification details have been revealed for the updated Citroën C5 Aircross, which gains a revised front end, new tail-lights and improved infotainment. 

Citroen has opened its order books and prices start from £25,515.

There are three specification levels: Sense Plus, Shine and range-topping C-Series Edition. Citroën expects the new C5 Aircross to appear in showrooms from quarter two this year.

Sense Plus specification replaces Sense from the previous C5 Aircross. New standard equipment includes Pulsar 18in alloy wheels, a rear-view camera, keyless entry, keyless start, front and rear parking sensors and electrically adjustable mirrors. 

Next-step Shine Trim gains comfort seats with Alcantara upholstery, video-assisted active safety braking, an Urban Black interior style and a drive assistance pack that includes adaptive cruise control. It costs £26,665.

Top-rung C-Series Edition trim is priced from £29,105. Citroën says it has been specifically designed for the UK, with a black bi-tone roof, a panoramic sunroof, a motorised tailgate and wireless smartphone charging. Each model is also equipped with an anodised bronze colour pack. 

The changes come as Citroën targets a more premium market for the Volkswagen Tiguan rival, with improvements to comfort and space with the choice of petrol, diesel or hybrid power.

The C5 Aircross was the French firm's fifth most popular car last year, selling 4000 units. Since 2019, Citroën has sold 16,000 units in the UK.

For its 2022 update, the SUV gains tauter lines that Citroën says gives it a more imposing presence on the road.

The brand's logo is now 'detached' from the daytime running lights, while a new air intake has widened the front of the car. It also gains functional air curtains for improved aerodynamics. 

Design changes extend to the rear, where the C5 Aircross gains new LED light clusters. It's also equipped with new styling panels, 18in alloy wheels and gloss-black roof bars.

Inside, there's an updated, chrome-decorated centre console with a more ergonomic control layout, a redesigned gear selector and, on plug-in hybrid models, a driving-mode selection button.

Two USB ports have been added and wireless smartphone charging is now available.

A new, larger (10.0in) touchscreen controls the main functions of the cabin, including climate control, joined by a 12.3in digital display behind the steering wheel. 

Other new interior features include Advanced Comfort seats – as seen in the C4 and the C5X, which is set to launch in the UK later this year – with heating and massaging functions. 

Petrol and diesel power continues, while the plug-in hybrid powertrain is now also available on mid-range models. 

The PHEV powertrain combines a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor and a 13.2kWh battery, offering up to 31 miles of electric-only driving at speeds of up to 83mph. 

Citroën claims the C5 Aircross has the most boot space out of any SUV in the segment, thanks in part to sliding, reclining and retractable rear seats.

Between 580 and 720 litres of volume are available in petrol and diesel models, while PHEV variants receive 460 to 600 litres.

Meanwhile, six exterior paint colours are now available for the C5 Aircross: the newly introduced Eclipse Blue, plus Polar White, Pearlescent White, Perla Nera Black, Platinum Grey and Steel Grey.

Four colour packs can be selected to add further coloured design changes to the exterior, including Glossy Black, Dark Chrome, Anodized Bronze and Energetic Blue.

A full model launch and the first deliveries are expected to take place from June, the firm told Autocar.

