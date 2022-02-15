2022 Citroen C5 Aircross: pricing and specification revealed

Pricing and specification details have been revealed for the updated Citroën C5 Aircross, which gains a revised front end, new tail-lights and improved infotainment.

Citroen has opened its order books and prices start from £25,515.

There are three specification levels: Sense Plus, Shine and range-topping C-Series Edition. Citroën expects the new C5 Aircross to appear in showrooms from quarter two this year.

Sense Plus specification replaces Sense from the previous C5 Aircross. New standard equipment includes Pulsar 18in alloy wheels, a rear-view camera, keyless entry, keyless start, front and rear parking sensors and electrically adjustable mirrors.

Next-step Shine Trim gains comfort seats with Alcantara upholstery, video-assisted active safety braking, an Urban Black interior style and a drive assistance pack that includes adaptive cruise control. It costs £26,665.

Top-rung C-Series Edition trim is priced from £29,105. Citroën says it has been specifically designed for the UK, with a black bi-tone roof, a panoramic sunroof, a motorised tailgate and wireless smartphone charging. Each model is also equipped with an anodised bronze colour pack.

The changes come as Citroën targets a more premium market for the Volkswagen Tiguan rival, with improvements to comfort and space with the choice of petrol, diesel or hybrid power.

The C5 Aircross was the French firm's fifth most popular car last year, selling 4000 units. Since 2019, Citroën has sold 16,000 units in the UK.

For its 2022 update, the SUV gains tauter lines that Citroën says gives it a more imposing presence on the road.

The brand's logo is now 'detached' from the daytime running lights, while a new air intake has widened the front of the car. It also gains functional air curtains for improved aerodynamics.