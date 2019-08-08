Car thieves can steal popular cars in 10 seconds, finds probe

A What Car? investigation has found significant failings in some manufacturer’s theft-prevention systems
8 August 2019

Major security shortcomings in some of Britain's most popular cars have been revealed by Autocar's sibling brand What Car?. Certain models are at risk of being stolen in a matter of seconds.

Three cars scored particularly poorly in What Car?’s keyless technology investigation. The worst performing was the new DS 3 Crossback, in top-spec Ultra Prestige guise, which could be entered and started in as little as 10 seconds using key code grabbing technology. 

The Audi TT RS Roadster could be driven away in the same timeframe, but only if its keyless entry system was active and anti-theft motion sensor technology had not disabled the keyfob. With these preventative measures in place, the car could not be entered or driven. 

The 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport test car performed better, although could still be stolen in 30 seconds because it was not equipped with Jaguar Land Rover’s new ultra-wide-band radio technology, which prevents replication of the key’s radar signal by transmitting on a wide range of frequencies. This system is available on current models. 

Best performing in the tests were BMW’s X3 SUV, with Digital Smart Key, and the Ford Fiesta. It took What Car?’s security experts 40 seconds to gain entry to each vehicle, and another 20 to drive them away.

Some brands, including BMW, Ford and Mercedes-Benz, have rolled out motion detector technology which effectively shuts down a key’s radar signal when it is not in use. This makes it more difficult for thieves to use a scanner to lock onto the signal and gain entry to the vehicle. 

Of the seven models tested by What Car?’s security experts, none could be stolen when their keyfobs had been deactivated, although this functionality has not been universally adopted by manufacturers. 

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: “It is outrageous that some car makers have introduced keyless entry and start systems without making them anywhere near as secure as the traditional alternatives they’ve replaced.

“It is great news that a small number of brands are taking the problem of car theft seriously, but more needs to be done to improve security, particularly of used models.”

Earlier this year, security expert Thatcham Research detailed a new five-tier vehicle security rating system, ranging from ‘unacceptable’ to ‘superior’, depending on a car’s vulnerability to theft. The new system was designed in response to a spike in driveway car thefts, made easier by modern keyless entry technology. 

In May, vehicle security firm Tracker revealed the top 10 most stolen vehicles in the UK, with premium SUVs like the BMW X5 and Range Rover Sport shown to be among the most vulnerable. 

The group recommends owners of sought-after models to keep their car keys well away from household entry points, and to invest in a Faraday shielding pouch to block signals between car and key.

The full results of What Car?’s security investigation can be found below:

Audi TT RS Roadster

Advanced Key inactiveGet into car - Not possibleDrive away - Not possible

Advanced Key active Get into car - 5 seconds Drive away - 5 seconds 

BMW X3

Digital Smart keyGet into car - Not possibleDrive Away - Not possible

Standard keyGet into car - 40 secondsDrive away - 20 seconds

DS3 Crossback

Standard key

Get into car - 5 seconds Drive away - 5 seconds

Ford Fiesta

Sleeping key fob inactiveGet into car - Not possibleDrive away - Not possible

Sleeping key fob activeGet into car - 40 secondsDrive away - 20 seconds

Land Rover Discovery

Standard KeyGet into car - 20 secondsDrive away - Not possible

Land Rover Discovery Sport

Standard keyGet into car - 10 secondsDrive away - 20 seconds

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Keyless-Go key fob inactive Get into car - Not possible Drive away - Not possible

Keyless-Go key fob active Get into car - 30 seconds Drive away - 20 seconds

