BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: January sale: Get six issues of Autocar for £6
UP NEXT
New Kia logo and slogan revealed ahead of bespoke EV debut

January sale: Get six issues of Autocar for £6

Start 2021 off the right way with a subscription to Autocar
Autocar
News
1 min read
7 January 2021

To spread some joy in these difficult times we are offering new subscribers to Autocar the opportunity to receive six issues of our magazine for just £6 during our special January Sale promotion. 

As well as receiving magazines to your door, you’ll get to join our subscribers’ community, SubscriberExtra, receiving exclusive extra additional content direct from the editors and access to an exclusive rewards and benefits programme.

You can choose to pay just £6 for the first 6 print issues or £8.50 for the first 6 print and digital bundles, ensuring you get the best automotive news, reviews and features, created by expert writers and photographers, each week, directly to your door.

You can take advantage of the trial offers by ordering online or by phone on 0344 848 8816 quoting code JAN21ED. 

Please note, all trial offers are followed by direct debit. This is a UK only offer ending on January 31.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Elegance 2021 UK review
Audi Q2 35 TFSI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q2 35 TFSI Sport 2020 UK review
Land Rover Range Rover D300 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Range Rover D300 Vogue 2021 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Life 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI Life 2020 UK review
Nissan Navara 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan Navara 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Elegance - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI Elegance 2021 UK review
Audi Q2 35 TFSI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q2 35 TFSI Sport 2020 UK review
Land Rover Range Rover D300 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Land Rover Range Rover D300 Vogue 2021 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Life 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI Life 2020 UK review
Nissan Navara 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan Navara 2020 UK review

View all latest drives