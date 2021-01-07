January sale: Get six issues of Autocar for £6

To spread some joy in these difficult times we are offering new subscribers to Autocar the opportunity to receive six issues of our magazine for just £6 during our special January Sale promotion.

As well as receiving magazines to your door, you’ll get to join our subscribers’ community, SubscriberExtra, receiving exclusive extra additional content direct from the editors and access to an exclusive rewards and benefits programme.

You can choose to pay just £6 for the first 6 print issues or £8.50 for the first 6 print and digital bundles, ensuring you get the best automotive news, reviews and features, created by expert writers and photographers, each week, directly to your door.

You can take advantage of the trial offers by ordering online or by phone on 0344 848 8816 quoting code JAN21ED.

Please note, all trial offers are followed by direct debit. This is a UK only offer ending on January 31.