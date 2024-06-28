BACK TO ALL NEWS
Escape with Autocar this summer

28 June 2024

Looking for a great read this summer? Look no further! Britain’s best weekly car mag brings you closer to the action than ever before. 

Be among the first to read about new launches, breaking industry news and rigorous road tests, every week. 

Find out more here

Each week, Autocar brings you the biggest car news stories, fresh and thought-provoking features and the most rigorous road tests in the business.

 

As well as saving £27 on the shop price, you’ll indulge yourself in your greatest passion, broaden your motoring knowledge and get closer to the action than ever before.

Read more here

Fancy reading Autocar on the go? Add digital access to your subscription to read on any device, whether it’s iPhone/iPad, Android devices or Windows tablets. 

You’ll also get unlimited access to our digital archive covering 128 years of motoring history.

Subscribers also get access to exclusive events, discounts on tickets, regular additionalcontent and unforgettable experiences with Subscriber Extra.

Please note, this is a time-limited offer ending on 8 September 2024 at 23:59.

