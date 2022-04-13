BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar's Great Women podcast: Laurel Hill Racing's 'F1 in Schools' entry
Autocar's Great Women podcast: Laurel Hill Racing's 'F1 in Schools' entry

As the F1 in Schools competition reaches its climax, we chat to three Irish students about their efforts
Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 April 2022

Tune into our latest podcast as we chat to Laurel Hill Racing, a team of students from the all-girl Laurel Hill Secondary School in Limerick, Ireland, who have got through to the Irish national finals of the F1 in Schools competition. 

The squad is made up of Margherita Ni Fhlatharta, Sophie Coleman, Alannah O Connell and Genevieve Bachalet, with each bringing different skills to their entry covering everything from team management to graphic design and engineering. It's the first time anyone has entered the competition from Laurel Hill, but as the four approach their final term at the school, they're hoping their efforts will mean younger students will be inspired to enter in future years.

We hear how they got into the competition, how their enthusiasm is encouraging others and what their ultimate aims are.

Related articles

About the podcast

Welcome to the Autocar podcast, a new series designed to build on the ground-breaking Great Women initiative that Autocar has been running for six years, promoting the brightest and best talent in the automotive industry.

We’ll be talking to the most influential voices around, getting to know the people behind the headlines and how their experiences have shaped our industry today. We’re hoping you’ll find them interesting no matter what your outlook: whether you’re an Autocar reader, a 30-year industry veteran, or someone just starting out in their career. Covering loads of fascinating subjects, we’ll be speaking to all sorts of people from both inside and outside the industry.

How to listen

This is the easy bit. You can download or stream the episode now on whatever digital listening device you choose (such as Spotify or iTunes), as every podcast will be available via libsyn.

We’d love to hear from you, so send any suggestions or queries to autocar.events@haymarket.com

