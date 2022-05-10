BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: A week in the life of BTCC triple champion Ash Sutton
UP NEXT
New Range Rover Sport gets straight six, PHEV and V8 power

A week in the life of BTCC triple champion Ash Sutton

Autocar Awards 2022: Motorsport Awards winner on what he still wants to achieve in BTCC
Damien Smith
News
3 mins read
10 May 2022

Three British Touring Car Championship titles in just six seasons. At 28, Ash Sutton is something of a modern-day racing phenomenon, which makes him a worthy recipient of Autocar’s Motorsport Hero award this year.

Especially as, among the many remarkable things about him, he’s not even a full-time racing driver.

“I have a simulator business that I run Monday to Friday,” Sutton explains of the company that he started just as the world was locking down in the face of the pandemic and demand for virtual racing systems was about to explode.

Related articles

“It’s manic at the minute. Business is going from strength to strength year by year. Eventually it will be at a point where I can take a step away and let the reins out a little. That’s the aim, and then I can focus on racing a bit more. I’m working seven days a week, 9am through to 8pm.”

Imagine what he may achieve when racing is his only concern… Having made his BTCC debut in 2016, Sutton claimed his first title just a year later in a BMR-run Subaru Levorg, then added back-to-back crowns in a Laser Tools Racing Infiniti Q50 in 2020 and 2021.

Now he has switched to a Ford Focus ST run by Motorbase and is bidding to equal the record of four crowns held by legend Andy Rouse and main rival Colin Turkington.

If he can pull off the feat, he will also prove his versatility, having switched from rear-wheel drive to front-wheel drive for the first time since that first season back in 2016.

“I’m young in terms of my career in the BTCC,” he says. “No driver has won it in a front- and rear-wheeldrive car, so it would be nice to tick that one off. To come away with the most championships to my name at the end of my career is the ultimate goal. We’re a long way down that path already. Six years in and three titles isn’t a bad percentage. As long as we can maintain that, we’re on.”

Like most racers of his generation, Sutton started in karts, aiming for a life in single-seaters, only for budget constraints to change his path. But the BTCC is a destination in itself, and he has no burning desire to race anywhere else.

“It suits me and that goes back to my karting days,” he says. “Having three races a day is like having three heats and a final in karts. You don’t have to be the quickest driver on the grid, but you can race your way to the front. It’s just about that consistency. I feel like it has clicked with me."

In truth, he appears in no rush to drop the day job, either.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

“It keeps me grounded,” he says. “It’s quite funny: my partner said to me recently ‘I forgot you’re a racing driver’, because I’m so busy with work. ‘Now you’ve got to go and do your other job,’ she said. The business allows me to go back and live a normal life.”

That’s a refreshing outlook. But there’s nothing ‘normal’ about Sutton when he hits the track. In fact, he’s on course to become the BTCC’s finest – from any era.

Read more on all the Autocar Awards winners here

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,741
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,995
86,873miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.0 5dr
2015
£5,000
48,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 5dr
2015
£5,072
77,129miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£5,347
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Tech Line 5dr
2015
£5,478
79,954miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,490
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,495
34,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi 75 Greentech Elegance 5dr
2015
£5,495
71,648miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

View all latest drives