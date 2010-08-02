BACK TO ALL NEWS
How Skoda’s innovative tech is making parking easier

Blending a range of advanced intuitive tech, Skoda has found a wealth of Simply Clever ways to help solve one of driving’s biggest bugbears
15 July 2024

No-one likes parking. In fact, in a recent survey, Skoda found that 21% of UK drivers ranked reverse parking as their least-favourite driving manoeuvre, with 14% saying they had a dislike for front-in parking. But the ultimate parking bugbear – with 43% of drivers expressing their dislike for it – was parallel parking.

Around 23% of drivers said they had bumped into another vehicle while trying to park, while 33% of drivers said they damaged an alloy wheel or tyre when trying to park, with drivers in the more heavily urban south-east of the UK. 

As a result, 73% of drivers surveyed said that they had actually given up on parking in a particularly tricky spot if it proved too difficult, and only 4% of drivers said they have never struggled to park. But since parking is an inescapable part of driving – and we often can’t control where we park – it’s time to conquer our fears. And that’s where Skoda is here to help.

A broader view, and automated parking

Alongside front and rear parking sensors and reversing cameras, certain Skoda models offer the option of an overhead Area View surround-view cameras to give you an even broader wide-angle and top-down view of your surroundings. 

Park Assist semi-automatically guides your car into all types of perpendicular and parallel parking spots, recognising the space and steering automatically while you control the throttle and brake.

Equally, Park Distance Control and Manoeuvre Assist work with the parking sensors to detect obstacles in front of and behind you, and automatically apply the brakes if there’s the risk of a collision.

And, if you happen to be towing a trailer, the Trailer Assist function gives you a broader view uses smart guide lines to better smooth your way into the space.

Trained Parking: a parking aid that remembers

Introduced on the all-electric Skoda Enyaq, Trained Parking is a new technology that empowers your car to learn common parking manoeuvres that you perform – such as accessing your driveway or garage at home, or a tight car space at work.

It identifies your location and builds a picture of the surroundings and the final parking position, which lets it repeat the manoeuvre automatically in the future with pinpoint levels of accuracy. Even better, it only needs to do it once.

So, those are all the ways in which Skoda is making parking even easier. Maybe it’s time to head to your local Skoda retailer to try out the tech for yourself.

