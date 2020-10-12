Promoted | The new MINI Countryman: top picks for city adventures

We’re exploring the best of the UK’s staycation hotspots with the new MINI Countryman, finding inspiring ideas for fun activities and distinctive destinations with a difference to help you make more of your next British holiday with family or friends.

With room for five, up to 1390 litres of versatile luggage space, and plenty of ways to customise your MINI to make it even more stylish or even more practical, the new family-size MINI Countryman SUV is a real all-rounder. Add in the option of ALL4 all-wheel-drive, and you’ve got true go-anywhere ability.

Compact on the outside, but surprisingly spacious on the inside, MINI’s family-friendly SUV is also perfectly sized for winding through tight narrow streets. Plus, with an ultra-efficient plug-in hybrid that offers up to 26 miles of low-impact electric range, it makes the new MINI Countryman the best way to explore the urban jungle.

Take in a city view with a difference

As a spacious, family-friendly SUV, the new MINI Countryman also gives you a commanding view of a city's streets. But to get the very best vistas, you need to head even higher.

As a spacious, family-friendly SUV, the new MINI Countryman also gives you a commanding view of a city’s streets. But to get the very best vistas, you need to head even higher.

London is packed with amazing ways to see the city from above – ranging from iconic landmarks such as the London Eye, St Paul’s Cathedral and Tower Bridge to skyscrapers such as The Shard and the Sky Garden at 20 Fenchurch Street.

Perhaps the most invigorating way to see the London skyline, though, is on a rooftop climb of the O2 Arena. Alternatively, if you want someone else to take the strain, cross the Thames on the Emirates Air Line cable car across the Thames, or climb the ArcelorMittal Orbit in the old London 2012 Olympic Park and let gravity do the work as you speed back down the world’s longest tunnel slide.

In Edinburgh you can scale the extinct volcano of Arthur’s Seat or stroll to the Dugald Stewart Monument on Calton Hill to get two very different views across the streets. The Clifton Suspension Bridge offers stunning views down the River Avon to Bristol’s docks, while the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth and the Brighton i360 offer commanding views across the English Channel.