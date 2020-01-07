AC Schnitzer ACS5 Sport 2020 review

Combined with a front axle that doesn’t seem to recognise the concept of understeer, the ACS5 goes down rat-runs looking like a B52 entered into one of Red Bull’s air races but moving like the real deal. Such is the traction that little could escape it.

Much of this extra agility and composure, and ultimately the car's staggering point-to-point pace, owes its existence to the KW spring and damper coil-over units (Variant 4, for those in the know) Schnitzer fits. The hardware is manually adjustable for rebound as well as low- and high-speed compression and is height adjustable by 30mm. Our example was set up for a track session the day after our drive and theoretically brooked no compromise, but the ride was rigid without rifling road imperfections into the cabin – the M5's generously padded seats undoubtedly help – and you could easily live with it.

And the pay-off is that this chassis, originally engineered for long-distance refinement and comfort, wears its big body like a glove. The ACS5 Sport turns in to corners like a sports car, taking up so little slack in the suspension that it requires a moment or two to acclimatise to it. With four-wheel drive and the M5's characteristic balance, there are no trap doors in terms of drivability, except perhaps that the tyres are that much more susceptible to tracking on more corrugated surfaces. For something so big and potent, it's remarkably easy to drive fast: confidence-inspiring, in short.

Naturally, there’s plenty of potential for unsticking the rear tyres, which is true whether you’ve got the front driveshafts disengaged or have the powertrain in its default four-wheel drive mode. The long wheelbase and the engine’s huge cushion of twin-turbo torque make all contemporary hot 5 Series contenders – BMW M5, Alpina B5 and this AC Schnitzer – happy to oversteer, but in the ACS5, there’s more of a ledge between grip and slip, making it less casually playful and less willing to flatter. It's the price you pay for tighter handling within the car's high limits of grip.

Other things to consider are that there are only a handful of options for the interior – the Meccano-esque paddle shifters and branded iDrive rotary control chief among them – so the ACS5 Sport's cockpit feels far less individual than the outside, and probably better for it. The more freely flowing sports exhaust should also be optioned with care. True to the donor car, it's not particularly tuneful but in Sport mode thumps and bangs as though a foul-tempered Tyson Fury was trying to smash his way out of the boot.