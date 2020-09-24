BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Updated 2021 Hyundai i30 N goes on sale from £33,745
UP NEXT
New 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 GTX is performance EV flagship

Updated 2021 Hyundai i30 N goes on sale from £33,745

Mechanical upgrades, revised technology and a new dual-clutch gearbox for Hyundai's Ford Focus ST rival
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
News
2 mins read
29 April 2021

Hyundai has updated its i30 N hot hatch with a range of mechanical and visual upgrades, including the option of an automatic transmission for the first time.

Set to begin deliveries in the coming weeks in both regular hatchback and Fastback bodystyles, from £33,745 and £34,495 respectively, the revised Volkswagen Golf GTI rival has been given updated styling that brings it more closely in line with the recently facelifted regular i30, while greater use of lightweight materials aims to improve agility. 

Both i30 N variants retain the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which in the UK is offered only in its most potent, 276bhp form with the Performance Package. For 2021, however, buyers have the option of specifying a new eight-speed dual-clutch (DCT) automatic (£35,695 for the hatchback and £36,445 for the Fastback), complete with steering wheel-mounted paddle-shifters.

The i30 N Performance gets a 5bhp power increase over the outgoing car, along with a torque boost to 289lb ft, allowing for 0-62mph in 5.9sec - 0.2sec faster than the old model. Top speed is still electronically capped at 155mph.

DCT-equipped cars get a new N Grin Shift mode, which provides 20sec of turbocharger overboost and maximum transmission response when activated using a button on the steering wheel. All versions retain the customisable driving modes seen in the original car, including the user-defined N Custom setting that provides greater control over engine, suspension, steering and transmission response, as well as exhaust sound. 

Performance models come equipped with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, recieve larger (360mm) front brakes and ride on newly developed 19in alloy wheels and Pirelli P-Zero rubber, which reduce unsprung mass by 14.4kg compared with the standard 18in alloys. The suspension and steering have both been retuned as a result of this weight loss.

Inside, the i30 N can now be ordered with N Light sports seats, which are 2.2kg lighter than the standard items. An optional 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with the latest version of Hyundai's Bluelink connected car services. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 LHD hero front

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Nissan Rogue 2021 USA FD hero front

Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2021 review

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai i30 N

Hyundai’s N performance brand opens for business and aims for hot hatch fame, starting with the i30

Read our review
Back to top

The active safety systems have also been upgraded with pedestrian detection collision avoidance, lane-following assistance and blindspot collision prevention, the latter exclusive to DCT-equipped cars.

“Since its market introduction three years ago, the i30 N has proved hugely popular with drivers seeking high-performance driving thrills,” said Albert Biermann, Hyundai's head of research and development. “With a range of performance and design enhancements, including our N DCT technology, the new i30 N is even more fun to drive, whether on the road or the race track.”

Last September, Hyundai said it had sold more than 25,000 examples of the i30 N in Europe since the model's introduction in 2017.

READ MORE

Hyundai i30 N long-term review: six months with Hyundai's first hot hatch

New 2021 Hyundai Kona N officially revealed with 276bh​p

Hyundai lines up hydrogen fuel cell tech for N performance models​

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I30 1.6 Crdi Blue Drive Active 5dr
2014
£5,299
42,517miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.6 Crdi [128] Blue Drive Style Nav 5dr
2014
£6,399
54,408miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.4 Classic 5dr
2015
£6,400
43,876miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.4 Blue Drive Se 5dr
2015
£6,495
54,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.4 Blue Drive S 5dr
2016
£6,499
52,910miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.6 Crdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2015
£6,499
58,738miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.6 Crdi Blue Drive S 5dr
2015
£6,500
37,745miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.6 Crdi Blue Drive Se Nav 5dr
2015
£6,500
54,374miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I30 1.6 Crdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2016
£6,800
64,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
7
Add a comment…
Ex Cop 25 September 2020

Looks like another winner

Looks like another winner from Hyundai. Good looks with solid performance gains. Would have this over a Golf any day. Sweet!
catnip 24 September 2020

I prefer the appearance of

I prefer the appearance of this, inside and out, to the Mk8 GTi.

Neither can get away from the famly car look, though.

Peter Cavellini 24 September 2020

Almost.

 Almost a Golf Gti?, from most angles there's a definite whiff of VW about it, the interior is ok, no worse, better than its target market.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 LHD hero front

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Nissan Rogue 2021 USA FD hero front

Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2021 review

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives