Updated 2021 Hyundai i30 N goes on sale from £33,745

Hyundai has updated its i30 N hot hatch with a range of mechanical and visual upgrades, including the option of an automatic transmission for the first time.

Set to begin deliveries in the coming weeks in both regular hatchback and Fastback bodystyles, from £33,745 and £34,495 respectively, the revised Volkswagen Golf GTI rival has been given updated styling that brings it more closely in line with the recently facelifted regular i30, while greater use of lightweight materials aims to improve agility.

Both i30 N variants retain the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which in the UK is offered only in its most potent, 276bhp form with the Performance Package. For 2021, however, buyers have the option of specifying a new eight-speed dual-clutch (DCT) automatic (£35,695 for the hatchback and £36,445 for the Fastback), complete with steering wheel-mounted paddle-shifters.

The i30 N Performance gets a 5bhp power increase over the outgoing car, along with a torque boost to 289lb ft, allowing for 0-62mph in 5.9sec - 0.2sec faster than the old model. Top speed is still electronically capped at 155mph.

DCT-equipped cars get a new N Grin Shift mode, which provides 20sec of turbocharger overboost and maximum transmission response when activated using a button on the steering wheel. All versions retain the customisable driving modes seen in the original car, including the user-defined N Custom setting that provides greater control over engine, suspension, steering and transmission response, as well as exhaust sound.

Performance models come equipped with an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, recieve larger (360mm) front brakes and ride on newly developed 19in alloy wheels and Pirelli P-Zero rubber, which reduce unsprung mass by 14.4kg compared with the standard 18in alloys. The suspension and steering have both been retuned as a result of this weight loss.

Inside, the i30 N can now be ordered with N Light sports seats, which are 2.2kg lighter than the standard items. An optional 10.25in touchscreen infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with the latest version of Hyundai's Bluelink connected car services.