New stripped-back Tesla Model Y Long Range launched for £4k less

Entry-level SUV forgoes light bars, panoramic roof and more to bring the price down to £44,990

Will Rimell Charlie Martin
13 February 2026

Tesla has added a Long Range version of its new stripped-back, entry-level Model Y – while also removing the Standard name used when it first arrived here at the end of last year.

The new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive model starts at £44,990, £3000 more than the base Rear-Wheel Drive, but crucially it's some £4000 cheaper than the model it replaces. Premium trim raises the price to £48,990.

This new price closely aligns the German-built American EV with European rivals such as the Skoda Enyaq and Audi Q4 E-tron.

The new Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive offers 383 miles of range, which is four miles fewer than its predecessor, while using the same battery pack. Tesla doesn’t publicise battery capacities, but it's understood to be 82kWh. 

Meanwhile the standard Rear-Wheel Drive offers 314 miles of range, up three miles on the car it replaced, which Tesla attributed to its lighter weight.

To hit the new price point, changes made to the Model Y include the removal of the light bars at the front and rear for a simpler split-light design. It also forgoes a panoramic roof and frequency-selective dampers are swapped for passive ones.

Inside, the faux leather of other Model Y variants is swapped for cloth and the centre console has been downsized. 

The sound system has seven speakers rather than the nine of other variants and there's no touchscreen for rear passengers.

The so-called Bioweapon Defence mode for the cabin air filtration system is omitted and the steering wheel position has to be adjusted manually rather than electrically. 

A physical key is also omitted, requiring owners to use the Tesla smartphone app to gain access.

Whereas the base model is fitted with 18in wheels in other markets, such as in the US (where it retains the Standard name), it gets the Crossflow 19s in the UK to help boost residual values.

Tesla has also given the entry-level Model 3 the same stripped-back treatment, so a Long Range version of that car is expected to be unveiled soon.

Latest Reviews

Hyundai i20 review 2026 001
Hyundai i20
8
Hyundai i20
Geely Starray EM i review lead
Geely Starray EM-i
5
Geely Starray EM-i
MG4 review 047
MG 4 EV
8
MG 4 EV
MG4 Urban review 001
MG 4 EV Urban
MG 4 EV Urban
Skoda Epiq proto drive front three quarter
Skoda Epiq
Skoda Epiq

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

Europe's biggest-selling electric car gets some key refinements and improvements, and an entry-level model that champions value for money

Read our review

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Mick1978 7 December 2025

Best possible move that a tech company that doesn't see itself as a car company can do at the moment. What next, a dressed up washing machine with wheels on it?

Brought to you by a company who wants you to spend 30 grand on a humanoid robot as your 'friend' to keep you tweeting cos AI took your job. Tesla is beyond a joke my now. 

Citytiger 6 December 2025

They missed a trick by not getting it below £40k, which means it will still incur the luxury car VED rates. 

Stroudley 5 December 2025

"A physical key is also omitted, requiring owners to use the Tesla smartphone app to gain access."

The world's gone utterly mad. Once upon a time you just had a simple key to open your car. Now you need a phone and apps. I assume it uses Bluetooth, or else you're then relying on reliable internet access and reliable servers, neither of which we have. And it means Elon can lock you out of your car any time he fancies. Why are we tolerating this nonsense?

alessandro 6 December 2025

Furthermore, electronic devices are becoming obsolete faster than cars. Will customers in the future be forced to have a vintage smartphone with an old operating system and an outdated app to unlock their car?

Stroudley 6 December 2025

Indeed. How many car manufacturers will guarantee software support for over 10 years, and at what cost. Once there's less than (say) 1000 cars left on the road they'll just walk away, and perfectly good cars will be scrapped. Maybe in 10 years self-driving will work, and then we will all be using taxis, and won't need to worry about it. 

