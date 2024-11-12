London to Brighton at 18mph: 60 miles in a 122-year-old car

Before there were coupés and SUVs, one of the early car bodystyles was the ‘dog cart’. It was so called because when horses pulled carriages, you might keep the dogs in the middle.

In the new horseless era, when this 1902 Albion A1 was made, it was where some makers put the engine instead, without seemingly much changing the design otherwise.

Of the 369 cars that started the annual London to Brighton Veteran Car Run on 3 November, the Albion is among those that most looks like a hangover from the pre-engine combustion era.

It wouldn’t look that out of place with a nag tied to the front of it.

Steve Cropley and I will be driving what is one of seven surviving dog carts, I’m told by a man who owns one.

His will do 28mph, a fact that makes Cropley, my co-pilot for the day, and who nominated us to drive it, even more apologetic than he already was.

He feels like he’s stitched me up by getting us to drive a car that will do no more than 18mph flat out, and that will slow to a crawl, at best, on an incline. I’m not fussed.

Given that making the journey is the whole point, the longer it takes, the more time there is to enjoy it, I think.

It’s a journey as well trodden as perhaps any in early motoring. I’m sure you know the story, but until 1896 it was a requirement that cars were limited to 4mph and accompanied by someone walking in front of them waving a red flag.

When the Locomotives on Highways Act was passed, speed limits rose to 14mph, so a group of early motorists gathered on the first Sunday in November to drive from London to Brighton, unaccompanied, in celebration.

A run was made annually until 1902, then reintroduced to mark the anniversary in 1927, for pre-1905 cars, and the tradition has been running mostly every year since.