50 years of BMW M podcast - the ones that go away

Join Matt Prior and James Disdale through a whistle-stop tour of BMW M history as they get to drive a few of their favourite M cars that, until now, have always eluded them.
From the twin rear badges on the M1 to the induction noise on more modern versions, Matt and James dig into the details of what makes them so great.
Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your preferred podcast platform.
