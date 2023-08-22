Audi Q8 e-tron road trip: 500 miles from dunes to desert

Epic adventures don’t come much more epic than the Dakar Rally. With a 5000km route of off-road stages that takes competitors across the searing hot sands, towering desert dunes and rocky mountain roads of the Arabian Peninsula – from the Red Sea coast to the Persian Gulf – it’s perhaps the last truly great endurance test of man and machine.

Since 2022, Audi has used the Dakar Rally as the ultimate proving ground for its electrified powertrain technology with the innovative Audi RS Q e-tron. It’s just the latest example in Audi’s 45-year-long history of using the white-hot of competition – and some of racing’s most challenging and gruelling on-track and off-road events – to explore, test and hone ideas that have helped Audi accelerate development of ever-better cars for the road.

So, suitably inspired, we wondered how could recreate the spirit of the Dakar Rally a bit closer to home. That’s why we decided to take the all-new Audi Q8 e-tron on our own epic 500-mile coast-to-coast journey from the dunes of Ynslas beach on the Welsh coast to what is (hotly debated to be) the UK’s only desert at Dungeness in Kent. Our aim: prove how the Audi Q8 e-tron is Audi’s most inspiring all-electric SUV to date.

Watch the first video below and read on to see how we got on...

Electrified quattro capability on the dunes

It’s 6am. It’s cold, and it’s wet. We probably couldn’t have picked a worse day to start a trip commemorating the desert heat and sandy dunes that Audi faced on the 2023 Dakar Rally.

Although, to be fair, this year’s Dakar Rally did have its fair share of stages affected by heavy rain and bad weather, giving the electrified Audi RS Q e-tron a uniquely gruelling workout. Can Audi’s new Q8 e-tron prove equally capable – and even more comfortable – in the worst the British weather can throw at us? We’re about to find out.

As we peel off the B453 towards Ynslas beach in our Audi Q8 e-tron, the asphalt goes no further, and the long stretch of sand to the Irish Sea begins. This is where the Audi Q8 e-tron’s electrified quattro capability shines bright

With a few taps of Audi’s seamlessly integrated in-car MMI touch-response infotainment system and its stylish haptic buttons the Audi Q8 e-tron rises up on its adaptive Sport air suspension to ‘High Level 1' mode, giving us 35mm of off-road-friendly ground clearance and a confidence-inspiring view of the terrain ahead

As we make our way to the wall of dunes circling this scarcely believable sand-made car park, it’s impossible to ignore the seamless transition from on-road to off-road driving. No sudden loss of traction, no unwanted hops and skips – just effortless, cloud-like ride comfort and business as usual