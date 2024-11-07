Sleepers: The car world's biggest wolves in sheep’s clothing

Mercedes-Benz 500E (1990) - £20,000

It took a well-trained eye to tell the Mercedes-Benz 500E (W124) apart from its cheaper, less powerful siblings. It received a powertrain-specific front bumper, flared wheel arches and, of course, a 500E (later E500 when Merc changed its naming system) emblem on its rear end. Enthusiasts knew what they were looking at but everyday motorists assumed it was an average, taxi-spec Mercedes with a blown-out suspension.

Pushing the front wheels out was necessary to fit a 5.0-litre V8 borrowed from the SL. And, because the 500E was wider than the standard W124, it didn’t fit on the Mercedes production line so it was assembled by Porsche, rather slowly: each 500E took 18 days. The V8 sent 322bhp to the rear wheels, giving the 500E a 0-60mph time of 6.1sec. Mercedes made the 500E between 1990 and 1995 and it sent most of the production run (1528 units) to America. Always slightly in the shadow of the BMW M5, the 500E remains one of the most interesting Mercedes’ in the modern-era.

We found: 1991 Mercedes 500E - £27,500