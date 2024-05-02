BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Renault Symbioz is family-focused hybrid SUV for £30k
UP NEXT
Aston Martin Vanquish to return this year with new 824bhp V12

New Renault Symbioz is family-focused hybrid SUV for £30k

Renault's eighth SUV is a "rational" Nissan Qashqai rival with hybrid power and sliding seats
James Attwood
News
4 mins read
2 May 2024

The new Renault Symbioz completes the expansion of the brand’s line-up in the crucial SUV C-segment and is designed to evoke the spirit of the 1960s 16 saloon and the 1980s Espace by focusing on practicality.

The new hybrid will sit between the smaller Captur – alongside which it was developed – and larger Austral in the French firm’s combustion-engined car line-up, making it a direct rival to the Nissan Qashqai.

It’s purposefully practical in design terms, in contrast with Renault’s electric cars. And while the French firm has revived classic names such as the Megane, 5, 4 and Twingo for future EVs, the Symbioz name is new to the range. It has only previously been used on a 2017 electric concept that was focused on autonomous driving.

Related articles

Paula Fabregat, Renault’s small car design chief, called the Symbioz as “more rational and less emotional” than the firm's new EVs, adding: “The 5 [supermini] is an amazing object; this is an amazing answer.”

She added the focus to develop a car that was "a very good answer for a lot of families" helped determine the boxy shape of the Symbioz, although she added that it was "a sexy box".

While the machine was imagined as a family car, Renault will also target fleet buyers due to its efficient hybrid powertrain, and it anticipates the business market could account for 40% of UK sales.

The Symbioz sits on the same CMF-B platform that’s used by ICE Renaults such as the Clio supermini and Arkana coupé-SUV. It was developed alongside the Captur, but is intended to fill a different market gap. 

The Symbioz is 4413mm long, 1797mm wide and 1575mm high. For comparison the Captur is 4227mm long, while the larger Austral measures 4510mm. The Symbioz is broadly an equivalent to the electric Scenic, which measures 4470mm.

The shared development with the Captur can be seen from the near-identical front design, the only difference being the pattern worked into the grille. As with other new Renault models, many of the design details reflect the diagonal shape of Renault's logo.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
Peugeot 5008 Hybrid review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot 5008
7
Peugeot 5008

View all car reviews

Back to top

“This was a smart project,” added Fabregat. “We had white space from the beginning, so we had space to find a recipe. We have an amazing platform and product with the Captur, so the goal was to take what people loved about that car and apply it to the larger C-segment.

"When we designed the latest Captur we wanted to keep the rear design similar to the previous generation model to help it be identifiable, but we did a lot of work at the front. So we followed that front with the Symbioz but then had freedom to develop a new answer for the rear end."

While the front is nearly identical, the designers had more freedom with the rest of the car, creating flowing side panels and a bespoke rear end that includes sculpted lights featuring a 3D ‘ice cube’ effect. Entry-level cars sit on 18in wheels; pricier ones get 19s.

The cabin features the same dashboard as the Captur, which includes a portrait-oriented 10.4in touchscreen running Renault’s Google-based OpenR Link infotainment system.

The rear seats can slide 160mm backwards, meaning they can offer up to 221mm of knee room or expand the boot capacity from 492 litres to an impressive 624 – which rises to 1582 with those 60:40-split seats folded down. 

Advertisement
Back to top

In the UK, the range-topping Iconic Esprit Alpine model will be offered with a Solarbay sunroof, which uses automatically tinting electrochromic glass in place of a blind. This is currently offered only on the electric Scenic.

The Symbioz will be offered with a total of 29 driver assistance systems, including rear automatic emergency braking and even a safety coach. As in the Scenic, a “magic button”can activate or deactivate up to six customised ADAS.

At launch, the sole powertrain option will be Renault’s E-Tech Full Hybrid 145 system, which combines a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a multimodal automatic gearbox, two electric motors and a 1.2kWh battery to offer up to 145bhp and official fuel economy of 61.4mpg. Renault claims that it is capable of running on electric power around 80 per cent of the time in city driving.

The system is largely identical to that in the Captur E-Tech, including an E-Save button that will maintain the battery charge. Renault highlights the comparatively light weight of the Symbioz – at just under 1500kg – as being key to its efficiency.

The Symbioz will go on sale later this year. Pricing and full UK specifications are yet to be finalised, but entry-level models are set to cost just under £30,000.

Advertisement

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used Renault cars for sale

Renault Twingo 0.9 TCe ENERGY Dynamique S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£6,620
41,190miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Clio 1.0 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£12,800
13,568miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Clio 0.9 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£8,610
47,425miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Kadjar 1.6 DCi Dynamique Nav 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,960
57,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault Captur 1.5 DCi ENERGY Iconic EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,130
10,424miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Renault Austral 1.2 E-TECH Techno Esprit Alpine Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£30,698
5,846miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Renault Arkana 1.3 TCe MHEV S Edition EDC 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£20,498
13,115miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Renault Captur 1.3 TCe S Edition EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,900
2,841miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Renault Clio 1.2 16V Dynamique MediaNav Euro 5 5dr
2014
£4,590
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 7523 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
FastRenaultFan 2 May 2024
How boring and a very big disappointment. That dash is just old now. Come on Renault you can do better than this.
rmcondo 2 May 2024

"designed to evoke the spirit of the 1960s 16 saloon and the 1980s Espace".

There seems to be no embarrassment about using meaningless words, with no apparent need for evidence. It's a rebadged Qasquai or another carbon copy tall, fat car.

Latest Reviews

Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
Peugeot 5008 Hybrid review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot 5008
7
Peugeot 5008

View all car reviews