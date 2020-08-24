BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New BMW X1 hits the road in disguise ahead of 2022 launch
UP NEXT
Analysis: How Britain's first gigafactory will change the industry

New BMW X1 hits the road in disguise ahead of 2022 launch

Next-generation small SUV is seen testing ahead of expected debut in 2022; will spawn electric 'iX1'
News
2 mins read
24 August 2020

BMW has begun road testing its third-generation X1 ahead of an expected debut in the first half of 2022.

The small SUV, which is technically closely linked to the latest 1 Series hatchback, was seen with the disguise typical of a model that’s not all that far from an unveiling.

However, given that the current X1 has only just been facelifted, having first gone on sale in 2015, we don’t expect to see the new car becoming official during next year.

Visually, it appears the next X1 will feature a design evolved from that of the newer, bolder X2, as well as the new 1 Series. What appear to be enlarged kidney grilles fit into this, while the overall shape is more angular and distinctive. It also seems to be slightly larger, with more of an upright roofline to help differentiate the X1 from the X2.

Inside, we will see the latest generation of intotainment, comfort and safety technology to bring the Audi Q3 rival in line with newer challengers and the rest of BMW's range. But more interesting are the powertrain choices set to be on offer. 

Autocar understands the new X1 will make use of a heavily reworked version of the current model’s UKL platform. Although details of that aren't yet official, the Munich brand confirmed last month that an electric version of the next X1 (likely dubbed iX1 in line with the sub-brand naming strategy) will arrive by 2023. This will sit alongside existing petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants expected to arrive a year prior. 

Details of the iX1 are thin on the ground, but expect some relation to the recently revealed iX3, which uses a 282bhp single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain and promises a WLTP range of 285 miles. 

The iX1 will form a core part of BMW's ambition to introduce 25 further electrified models by 2023. That’s expecially true, due to the standard X1's popularity - nearly 110,000 examples were registered in Europe alone throughout 2019. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Morgan Plus Four 2020 road test review - hero front
    21 August 2020
    Car review
    Morgan Plus Four
    Morgan’s four-cylinder lifeblood model gets 21st-century underpinnings
  • BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 first drive review - hero front
    20 August 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 review
    Impressive SUV is made all the more appealing by the promise of low bills
  • McLaren 620R 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 August 2020
    First Drive
    McLaren 620R 2020 UK review
    Final, fastest and by far the rarest of the Sports Series McLarens is...

Read our review

Car review
The second generation BMW X1

BMW X1

New crossover is quite different from its forebear, but is this updated X1 better - and does it have the premium edge over Audi, Mercedes and Land Rover?

Read our review
Back to top

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4

xxxx

24 August 2020

Took one on a test drive and I've never been in a family targeted car that generated and transferred to the cabin so much tyre roar. That and BMWs bad realibilty record put me off. Kinda of a shame as the autobox was one of the best. 

Peter Cavellini

24 August 2020

 Have to say that having recently taken delivery of an X2 mobility car. Can say, it's quite quiet inside , rides well, suppresses bumps and potholes well, and as for reliability, well, touch Wood, none of the previous BMW's have ever let me down, maybe I'm just lucky?

xxxx

24 August 2020
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Have to say that having recently taken delivery of an X2 mobility car. Can say, it's quite quiet inside , ...

Check out WhatCar - at 70mph you have to speak at raised voices, Honest John, Parkers, carwow video review etc

Peter Cavellini

24 August 2020

 Have to say it's just a logical progression, little bit bigger here and there, more new tech I'm sure we all need like third Arm, and of course getting on the EV band wagon, and it will be dearer too, but then again, what top brand isn't?

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Morgan Plus Four 2020 road test review - hero front
    21 August 2020
    Car review
    Morgan Plus Four
    Morgan’s four-cylinder lifeblood model gets 21st-century underpinnings
  • BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 first drive review - hero front
    20 August 2020
    First Drive
    BMW X3 xDrive30e 2020 review
    Impressive SUV is made all the more appealing by the promise of low bills
  • McLaren 620R 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    19 August 2020
    First Drive
    McLaren 620R 2020 UK review
    Final, fastest and by far the rarest of the Sports Series McLarens is...