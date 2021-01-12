BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2021 Hyundai Kona N previewed ahead of imminent reveal
UP NEXT
Autocar magazine 10 March - on sale now

New 2021 Hyundai Kona N previewed ahead of imminent reveal

Hyundai will launch a performance version of its small SUV in the coming weeks, joining latest i20 N and recently facelifted i30 N
Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 January 2021

Hyundai has officially previewed - in detail - the third addition to its N performance line-up: the Kona N crossover.

Set to be revealed in the coming weeks and go on sale before the middle of 2021, the Ford Puma ST rival - which Autocar has driven in prototype form - joins the recently revealed i20 N and well-established i30 N as the third pillar of the sub-brand’s range. 

Official prototype shots and renders reveal key performance-focused styling details including chunkier new bumpers and side skirt extensions, large twin-exit exhaust pipes, a new rear spoiler and a bespoke wheel design hiding enlarged brakes with red-painted calipers. 

Tthe Kona N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine driving the front wheels, and will be offered with an eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, dubbed N DCT. 

The use of the 2.0-litre engine, adapted from the i30 N, is interesting as expectations were that the model would use the 1.6-litre unit of the related i20 N, which puts out 201bhp. That was already more powerful than the Kona N’s main rival - the 197bhp Puma ST - so it remains to be seen if the model will be offered with the 247bhp or 276bhp outputs of the i30 N. 

While the car will initially be front-wheel-drive, the standard Kona can be specced with four-wheel drive on top models, so it’s possible the brand will leverage that. It will also feature a Launch Control system - a function substantially more effective in four-wheel-drive cars. 

Hyundai N also claims it will feature an “emotional sound experience” - likely to be a reference to digital sound generators to enhance the engine note. Till Wartenburg, head of N brand management and motorsport, claims the hot SUV will have “plenty of versatility as well as the driving pleasure like any other N vehicle. Enthusiasts will enjoy taking this car anywhere, from road to the track.”

A bespoke chassis set-up will complement the power upgrade, with stiffer suspension and performance brakes fitted. The interior, too, will receive the usual N tweaks including sports seats, specific trim detailing and highly configurable drive modes.

READ MORE

First drive: 2021 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance prototype

Hyundai N division 'halo car' could be AWD and hybrid

First drive: 2021 Hyundai Kona N prototype review

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£9,990
42,093miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive S 5dr
2018
£10,400
16,464miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Premium 5dr
2017
£10,500
36,671miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,500
43,612miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,750
39,911miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive S 5dr
2018
£10,985
16,444miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,990
31,750miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£10,999
29,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai Kona 1.0t Gdi Blue Drive Se 5dr
2018
£11,000
22,600miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace P400e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace P400e 2021 UK review

1 BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK first drive review OK hero front

BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK review

1 BMW M4 2021 UK first drive review hero nose

BMW M4 Competition 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Sian 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lamborghini Sian 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona

Hyundai's funky-looking Kona crossover is making all the right noises for the car to be a success in a crowded segment

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
gavsmit 24 October 2019

i10N

I'm hoping the forthcoming i10 N Line is just a stepping stone to an i10N - hopefully with the more powerful 120PS 1.0 T-GDi engine at least.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar E Pace P300e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace P300e 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar F Pace P400e 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace P400e 2021 UK review

1 BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK first drive review OK hero front

BMW M3 Competition 2021 UK review

1 BMW M4 2021 UK first drive review hero nose

BMW M4 Competition 2021 UK review

1 Lamborghini Sian 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lamborghini Sian 2021 review

View all latest drives