The best cars from companies that no longer exist

Launched in 1961, the Amphicar Model 770 was a boat-car hybrid with no direct rivals. Its rear-mounted, Triumph-sourced four-cylinder engine spun either the back wheels or a pair of plastic propellers visible beneath the rear bumper, while the front wheels steered it regardless of whether it was traveling on land or on water. It was surprisingly versatile and, thankfully, completely watertight.

Most were sold in the United States, including one to President Lyndon Johnson (pictured) , who used to pretend to unsuspecting visitors that his brakes had failed as he drove into a lake at his ranch in Texas.