New 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL interior revealed
New 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL interior revealed

Roadster's S-Class-style cabin revealed with an adjustable infotainment touchscreen
Joe Holding
13 July 2021

The interior of the forthcoming Mercedes-AMG SL roadster has been revealed, less than a month after a partially disguised prototype was spotted testing ahead of the car’s launch later this year.

The interior design takes its inspiration from the AMG GT and GT 4-Door Coupé, according to Mercedes, but here the centre console is dominated by an 11.9in touchscreen. The company said the portrait orientation is better for navigation, and the entire screen can be tilted electronically to give drivers the best possible view.

Running the brand’s MBUX infotainment system, the 12.3in instrument display is fully digital, and drivers can customise the menus to suit their individual preferences. Mercedes claimed the screen “is not designed to be free-standing but integrated into a high-tech visor” that prevents glare caused by sunlight.

There is also an optional head-up display that can show the car’s surroundings in 3D.

The AMG SL adopts a 2+2 seating layout for the first time since the Mercedes SL R129 model from 1989. The rear seats are suitable for children, and when they are not in use, Mercedes says a draught stopper can prevent unwanted airflow around the driver and front passenger.

In keeping with the car’s sporty yet comfortable brief, Mercedes has paid close attention to the interior finish. Buyers can choose from single- or two-tone nappa leather, which can be combined with a variety of stitching colours. Burmester speakers are integrated into the doors, and 64-colour ambient lighting allows drivers to adjust the mood of the cabin.

"The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG SL pampers driver and passengers with sophisticated luxury,” said Philipp Schiemer, Mercedes’ chairman of the board of management. “The new SL combines the highest levels of comfort and quality in its interior, coupled with just the right amount of sportiness. The high-quality combination of analogue world and state-of-the-art digital equipment makes one thing clear: the new SL is the rebirth of an icon for the modern era.”  

Last month, Mercedes revealed details of the new AMG SL in the build-up to an anticipated launch later this year. The new model uses an aluminium spaceframe with a “self-supporting structure”, and a wider range of powertrain choices will be offered.

A mix of aluminium, steel, magnesium and fibre composites result in an 18% increase in stiffness over the old model, and the main shell of the car – without the doors, bonnet or bootlid – weighs 270kg. The new SL will be offered with a fabric roof, and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive is expected, too.

abkq 14 July 2021
Those over emphatic air vents again, with which Mercedes has developed a fetish.
And that touchscreen that still looks awkwardly integrated into the cabin.
Every SL since the R107 is a visual failure.
Will86 13 July 2021

Hmm, afraid all I can think of when I see that dash is Sid from the Madagasgar films.

