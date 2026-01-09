BACK TO ALL NEWS
Italdesign reinvents Honda NSX hybrid, inspired by 1989 original
Italdesign reinvents Honda NSX hybrid, inspired by 1989 original

Legendary Italian design house fuses modern styling cues with greatest hits from Japanese supercar's history

Charlie Martin Autocar
9 January 2026

Italdesign has overhauled the second-generation Honda NSX, drawing on the greatest hits from the Japanese supercar’s history.

Chief among the homages to the 1989 original is the addition of a deck-like rear spoiler, emphasised by a ‘floating ring’ brake light. The indicators and reverse lights are concealed behind the spoiler.

Fitted to the roof is a new scoop that recalls that on the 2005 NSX-R GT, a homologation special for the Japan Grand Touring Car Championship. 

Up front, it's more obviously derived from the modern-day NSX, with a sharp-edged nose similar to that used on the Type S that was conceived to mark the model’s final year in production.

The Honda badges are finished in red to reference the signature colour of the brand’s Type R cars. The headlights, meanwhile, are fitted with removable ‘eyelid’ covers that reference the pop-up headlights of the original 1989 NSX.

“We worked on the musculature of the car to give tension and dynamism, while maintaining the purity and cleanliness of the original lines,” said designer Cristiano Fracchia. 

Inside, the NSX Tribute is mostly unchanged compared with the regular Mk2 NSX, albeit reupholstered according to a buyer’s preference. 

Technical specifications have yet to be confirmed, but the Mk2 NSX employs a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 and three electric motors, combining for 573bhp and 476lb ft.

That allows the 1.7-tonne coupé to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 2.9sec, putting it on a par with later hybrid supercars, such as the Ferrari 296 GTB.

Honda NSX

Honda NSX

Honda’s super-sports icon is reborn as a ground-breaking hybrid, but is that enough to give it an edge over conventional supercars like McLaren's 570s?

Peter Cavellini 9 January 2026

Let's hope they can get it out the gate at a not too silly price because this looks nice, not all scoops and ducts and big wings on the rear.

