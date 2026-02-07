Nissan is working on showcasing more of its Japanese heritage in the designs of future models, according to its new European design chief.

Giovanny Arroba, a veteran of the Japanese firm who has previously worked in design centres in the US and Japan, took over as the head of Nissan Design Europe in Paddington, London last year.

Speaking to the Autocar Meets podcast, he explained the importance of Nissan's European design hub but also how the firm is aiming to draw further upon its Japanese roots.

"Europe is a very distinct region," said Arroba. "It's a very important region. And you want to have design representation with a focus on the region, which is what we do here.

"What's great is Nissan has multiple design studios around the world, and we do have global influence. There are certain projects, even if they're not global, even if they're regional, we pull together and have design competitions. And when you have an outside perspective, it really helps enrich the design perspective."

Despite that, Arroba said that managing Nissan's large global line-up involved further drawing upon its roots – using the new Nissan Micra EV, which takes styling cues from Nissan's old Japanese market 'Pike cars', as an example.

"We're a Japanese company, but we're actually quite international," he said. "I'm not Japanese, but I'm super influenced and inspired by being in a Japanese company and how to bring some of those cool elements into the product.

"To be a car company and to be a Japanese car company, now is a great time to celebrate that and bring that into the product. The Germans have their Bauhaus, the Italians have their romance, but the Japanese bring a certain charm and a certain wittiness and a certain tech and innovation to the product that, as a designer, is challenging and exciting to bring to the product."