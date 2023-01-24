Reinvented 2024 Aston Martin DB11 could become DB12

The Aston Martin DB11 could be renamed DB12 amid an extensive mechanical and technological overhaul, a new trademark filing has suggested.

The British firm last week applied to trademark ‘DB12’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, for use on passenger cars and racing cars, toy and model cars and video games.

Aston Martin said in a statement supplied to Autocar: “​Aston Martin regularly files international trademark applications to protect names for possible future use.”

New images captured by Autocar’s spy photographers show the updated DB11 testing on road and track, wearing a revised front fascia that appears to be inspired by the DBR22 speedster shown in August last year.

Although it is otherwise a clear continuation of the existing DB11, which arrived seven years ago, the new version promises to be a modern proposition under the skin.

Company chairman Lawrence Stroll previously said it will be more like an “all-new” car, bringing upgraded engines, gearboxes, suspension and, most importantly, an overhauled interior.

“How can you have an Aston Martin that sells for £150,000 with three-year-old technology?” Stroll asked early last year, referring to the ageing Mercedes-Benz-derived trackpad system the DB11 has used since launch.

An agreement with Mercedes-Benz meant Aston Martin could only use the German firm’s technology once it had been used in Mercedes models for three years – “a silly thing the previous management agreed to”, according to Stroll.

He confirmed that the new car will get a touchscreen infotainment system, differentiated from Mercedes’ tech by “our own faces, our own voices – a proper English accent”.

The choice between V8 and V12 models is likely to remain, with both subject to substantial revamps. The V12 was recently uprated to 759bhp for the swansong DBS 770 Ultimate, thanks to a 7% bump in turbo pressure and ignition tweaks.