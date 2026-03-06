Formula 1 is back, but not as we know it.

New rules, new cars, a new style of racing... So will the grand prix balloon keep rising on F1's warm gust of ever-increasing popularity, or will it burst with a sudden pop? Among some people, there's a palpable fear that F1 is heading in a self-destructive direction as a new age begins.

Biggest-ever rules change

The biggest F1 regulation shake-up since... the last one? We have heard it all before, surely, given how often F1 likes a rules reset. Perhaps, but this time the changes are genuinely to a level that's unprecedented.

As new Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey put it: "2026 is probably the first time in the history of F1 that the power unit regulations and chassis regulations have changed at the same time. It's a completely new set of rules."

In a nutshell, the new generation is lighter, smaller and nimbler - and in our eyes better proportioned and therefore better looking. Chassis width has been reduced by 100mm, the wheelbase has been contracted by 200mm and the minimum weight is down by 30kg to 768kg.

Pirelli's tyres are also smaller: the fronts are 25mm narrower, the rears are 30mm narrower and the diameter is slightly reduced to aid the reduction in weight and aerodynamic drag. In total, downforce has been cut by up to 30% from 2025 levels and drag cut by nearly half. 'A different breed', then, is no exaggeration.

Road-relevant hybrids

Why rewrite the engine regulations? Basically to pull them further into line with the demands of the wider automotive industry. There's a case to be made that the change has already been justified, given that Audi, Ford (as partner to Red Bull) and General Motors (with Cadillac) have taken the F1 bait at the start of this new era. It's a case of the same but also entirely different.

The combustion engines are still 1.6-litre turbocharged V6s, with energy recovery limited to the rear axle (so no four-wheel drive), but now they run on fully sustainable fuel made from non-edible biomass (so no fossils) and the hybrid element is much more powerful, if also heavier (up from 151kg to 185kg).