BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How 'micro-movements' in dampers could finally end road drone
UP NEXT
More Golf R than GTI: Kia EV4 GT hot hatch driven

How 'micro-movements' in dampers could finally end road drone

Others have tried and failed - but ZF says it has now nailed noise-cancelling technology in dampers

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
3 March 2026

Dealing with intrusive sound generated by engine vibrations, road surfaces and tyre noise has challenged manufacturers for decades.

Cars of the 1960s and 1970s carried kilos of extensive sounddeadening material in a bid to solve the problem.

These days, sound cancellation electronics have been used successfully in everything from headphones to cars and now ZF is adding to the technology with its Active Noise Reduction function for the chassis.

The new tech specifically targets tyre noise - one of the hardest sources of noise to deal with - using electronic cancellation.

Sounds from engine-related vibrations are predictable because they're linked to each revolution of the crankshaft and the number of cylinders.

Sensors monitor the engine revs, and by the time the unwanted noise reaches the ears of occupants, a cancellation signal inaudible to the ear is transmitted through the infotainment speakers into the cabin.

The low-frequency booming caused by vibrating body panels can also be intercepted using microphones inside the cabin to detect the sound and a cancellation signal sent through the audio speakers in the same way.

Lotus Engineering was the first to demonstrate a system for cars to do both of these things, in the early 1990s. It chose a Citroën AX for the tests because it was one of the cheapest, lightest production cars at the time and had the minimum of physical sound-deadening material.

The results were spectacular. The flick of a switch when driving the prototype literally turned off the background booming sound generated in the standard car.

ZF's system is software-based and uses the firm's Smart Chassis Sensor with an integrated acceleration sensor to precisely measure vibrations transmitted from the tyres to the cabin via chassis components such as suspension control arms and dampers.

An algorithm recognises the characteristic noise patterns generated by tyre cavities, which typically sit at around 200Hz. Next, ZF's CubiX chassis control platform software generates a counter-signal, which instigates 'micromovements' in the semiactive dampers to cancel the noise interference.

The movements are too small to interfere with the main function of the dampers, which is to dampen the vertical movements of the suspension, so handling and roadholding are unaffected.

The beauty of this technique, says ZF, is that none of the high-quality acoustic solutions involving microphones and speakers, typically available in only luxury segments, is needed to do the job.

Since ZF claims to be the market leader, supplying around 40% of all semi-active dampers fitted worldwide, this technology could potentially create a new market among lower-priced cars.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

rs5wagondrift2
Audi RS5
Audi RS5
Ineos Quartermaster review 2026 001
Ineos Quartermaster
7
Ineos Quartermaster
Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05
1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Volkswagen Golf 2012-2017 cars for sale

 Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TSI BlueMotion Tech R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr opens in a new tab
£14,995
 Volkswagen GOLF 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£9,790
 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GTD Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr opens in a new tab
£10,495
 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GTD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£8,500
 Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GTD DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£11,495
 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GTD (Nav) DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£9,350
 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI BlueMotion Tech R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr opens in a new tab
£15,490
 Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech Match Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£6,350
 Volkswagen Golf 1.6 TDI BlueMotion Tech Match DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£9,298
View all 7002 cars
Add a comment…
289 3 March 2026

Soon, we are going to need caterpiller tracks on vehicles....just to manage transiting potholes/craters. Then you will know what road drone sounds like!!

Latest Reviews

rs5wagondrift2
Audi RS5
Audi RS5
Ineos Quartermaster review 2026 001
Ineos Quartermaster
7
Ineos Quartermaster
Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05
1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3

View all car reviews