From Turin to the UK: the Changan Deepal S07’s European design edge

The electric car boom has given British buyers more choice than ever, but it has also filled showrooms with lookalike SUVs, some of which could pass for kitchen appliances on wheels. The Changan Deepal S07 is different. It’s an SUV with the confidence to stand out, designed to turn heads on the school run as effortlessly as it slips down the motorway. And crucially, its sophistication isn’t skin-deep: the Deepal S07’s design has been shaped by European sensibilities and honed to make every journey calmer, easier and more memorable.

Designed in Europe, ready for BritainChangan may be a newer name to UK buyers, but it’s no start-up. This is a global manufacturer with more than three decades of experience, already past the 30-million-vehicle mark worldwide, backed by an R&D facility here in the UK and a dedicated design centre in Turin. That blend of British engineering input and Italian flair helps explain why the Deepal S07 looks and feels so cohesive from the moment you first clock it on the street. It also underlines why Changan isn’t just another faceless newcomer: there’s established expertise behind the badge, and a genuine commitment to creating cars that suit European tastes and roads.

Where many electric SUVs go boxy for maximum presence, the Deepal S07 goes the other way, with a lithe coupé-SUV silhouette that instantly gives it a sense of motion. The roofline arcs cleanly towards a tight, athletic tail, while strong shoulders and crisp surfacing add visual muscle without resorting to brashness. Slim glazing and a long bonnet visually lower the car, giving it a purposeful stance that feels more Gran Turismo than garden-centre runabout.

Look closer and the details also impress. Wheel designs look tailor-made for the car’s curves, and the body sides are clean of clutter. Hidden door handles sit flush until needed, cutting drag and visual noise, helping the Deepal S07 slip more smoothly through the air. Even at a standstill there’s a quiet harmony to the form, the kind of easy balance that tends to come from a pen that’s been guided by European design values.