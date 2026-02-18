Junkyard Gems: Jim’s Vintage Automotive, Idaho

“To some people we’re just another auto graveyard, junkyard or salvage yard, but we like to refer to ourselves as a collector of historical items awaiting a second chance to put a smile on an owner’s face,” explains Jim.

We spent an enjoyable afternoon exploring the amazing yard just prior to the Covid pandemic, browsing the 1000 or so rare parts cars and potential restoration projects. Although the inventory spanned about eight decades, the vast majority of cars and trucks dated from the 1950s and 1960s. Of note, there was also a proportionately high number of Nash’s, especially Metropolitans.