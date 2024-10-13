The most important cars ever made by Ford

Within five years, it had hit the jackpot, creating the most important, and for a long time the best-selling, car in history. Today, it remains one of the largest manufacturers in the world, and one that has ingrained itself into the culture of countries other than America like few other foreign firms.

This would not have been possible if it hadn’t produced a long series of great models. The definition of ‘great’ is fluid – we’re using it here to describe cars which might not have excelled in all areas, but which at least pushed Ford forward in one way or another.

Among many other possibilities, we’re listing 50, in order of when they first went on sale. Models produced by Ford-owned brands such as Lincoln or Mercury are not included, before you ask…