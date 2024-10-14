Legend or Lemon? Our verdict on the world’s most controversial cars

It’s also true that people rarely have a universally agreed opinion about the same thing. For example, every car ever made has its supporters and its detractors.

Joyfully ignoring the problems this can lead to, we’ve picked 40 cars, arranged them in alphabetical order and put forward our view on whether each one was a legend or a lemon. In cases where we can’t decide, we’ve called a tie.

Individual opinions don’t really matter, of course, so if you happen to disagree with ours, we can still be friends.