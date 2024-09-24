Great cars still to come in 2024 and beyond

- Slide of
We may be well into the second half of the year but there are still some interesting cars to come in 2024.
These are the ones we reckon are the ones to watch – and we preview some cars to come beyond this year as well, illustrated by our spy shots and artist impressions of how they may look:
Abarth 600e
Electric hot-hatch-crossover will be Abarth’s second hot EV. It looks set to adopt the Fiat 500e’s 152bhp motor and will almost definitely gain a range of bright paint schemes
Alpine A290
This will be a version of the new Renault 5 electric car with extra power and brakes from the Alpine A110.
Alpine GTX-Over
This will be a sporting small SUV, based on the Megane EV platform. Expect it in 2025.
Alpine A390
Even a sports car firm like Alpine can’t ignore SUVs for ever, and its new A390 SUV will be unveiled as a concept car in October ahead of going on sale in 2025. A sister car to the Nissan Ariya, we expect a range of around 300 miles.
Aston Martin Vantage Volante
The new Aston Martin Vantage coupe was unveiled in February 2024 and features a powerful 656bhp 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine, with a much-improved interior, and we love it. We expect the convertible version to be unveiled later in 2024.
Aston Martin Valhalla AMR
The Aston Martin Valhalla hypercar begins production this year and the company is already working on a track-focused version named AMR. The car has various visual differences from the standard Valhalla. Expect a price of around €5 million when it goes on sale in 2026.
Aston Martin Vantage V12
We recently tested the new Aston Martin Vantage and we reckon it’s one of the company’s best cars in years. So we were intrigued to recently see this new version testing at the Nürburgring, being driven by British racing driver Andy Priaulx. The car has a massive rear wing, and we speculate this is a new version of the Vantage with a V12 engine.
Audi SQ5
The all-new Audi Q5 has recently been unveiled, and the high-performance SQ5 version is also heading for a launch in late 2024 as the sportiest variant of the new Q5 range. It will also be one of the German car maker’s final new petrol and diesel powered cars.
Audi Q7
Audi has started on-road tests of a new, third-generation version of its three-row Q7 SUV. Set for dealerships in early 2026, the SUV will be one of the last diesel and petrol powered cars Audi launches. The firm plans to launch only electric cars from 2026, and end production of petrol and diesel cars entirely in 2033.
We're also expecting a larger Q9 model too.
Audi A7 Allroad
We spotted this model testing in Germany; it replaces the A6 Allroad, and will have conventional engine options. All-wheel drive is standard, and we expect the car to arrive in 2025 as a 2026 model year car.
Audi RS6 E-tron
Audi Sport is to resurrect the RS6 saloon as an electric-powered rival to the likes of the recently unveiled BMW i5 M60 saloon and the Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 saloon.
We also recently saw the new estate version too. Both should be on sale in 2025.
Audi RS7 E-tron
We also expect the RS6 to have a more streamlined version, to be called RS7. Expect it also in 2025.
Audi Q6 Sportback 4x4 Dakar
The large Q8 e-tron SUV got itself a special Dakar version earlier in 2024, and now it seems the smaller Q6 e-tron is getting a version as well. Designed to celebrate Audi’s involvement in the famous rally race, the car we spotted testing has major ground clearance and is fitted with Toyo Open Country tyres, designed for major off-roading.
We expect the model to go on sale in 2025.
Audi Q5 Sportback
Audi has recently unveiled the all-new Q5, and we recently spotted a new Q5 Sportback version out testing. This particular prototype is a plug-in hybrid. The new Q5 goes on sale in March 2025, and we expect the Sportback to arrive in summer 2025.
Audi Q3
The new Q5 may have been unveiled but the new Q3 remains under cover and we recently spotted it out testing in Germany. It’s longer than the current Q3, and has very different headlights and rear lights. We expect to see it on sale in March 2025.
BMW I4 M EV
This car is rumoured to be BMW’s first electric M car. It has carbon-ceramic brakes to match what we can only assume is rapid acceleration. The prototype shows a grille design, similar to the M3 CS and M4 CSL. Expect this to be launched in 2025.
BMW M3 CS Touring
The new BMW CS Touring is in development, and though we’ve spotted it testing before, this is the first time with the familiar CS headlights, that feature yellow daylight running lights. Expect the same 542bhp engine as in the saloon. We expect the model to go on sale in in early 2025.
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
The next generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe should be unveiled at the end of 2024. Prototypes we’ve seen out testing have started to lose some camouflage and reveal more and more of more about the new car’s design.
BMW X5
We recently spotted the next generation X5 testing on the public road for the first time, in Munich. It looks like the model adopts the new BMW ‘Neue Klasse’ design language. Notably, the car doesn’t have any door handles. We expect this new model in 2026.
Chevrolet Corvette C8 Zora
Four prototypes of the Chevrolet Corvette C8 Zora recently arrived at the Nürburgring for testing. This new high-performance C8 will be the second model to receive a hybrid system, following the C8 E-Ray, but the main power comes from a twin-turbo 55.5-litre V8. Expect total power of around 1000bhp, and we expect it on sale in the summer of 2025.
Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroën is gearing up to launch a new version of the C5 Aircross in 2025 that will effectively become its flagship model and gain electric power for the first time.
Citroen has committed to focusing on main-segment models in the future. As a result, it will not replace the slow-selling C5 X, but that saloon’s more popular SUV sibling will survive into a new generation.
Dacia Bigster
The Bigster is a 4.6-metre-long rival to the Ford Kuga when it’s launched later in 2024. It will be based on the same platform as the Nissan X-Trail and Renault Austral, and is going to be very good value. We recently spotted the car testing in southern Europe (pictured inset).
DS Automobiles DS8
This is the new flagship SUV EV from DS. We expect two power options – one with around 200bhp with a single motor, and another with two motors and 300bhp. Expect it on sale in early 2025.
Ferrari EV
Ferrari hasn’t said what form its first EV will take, but it will feature in-house batteries, motors and electronics. The CEO has driven a prototype but would only say: “I like it a lot.” This is our guess of how it might look.
Ferrari F250 Hypercar
This model, like most new supercars now, will be a hybrid and is expected to set a new benchmark in terms of performance from Maranello. It is the successor car to the LaFerrari, and we expect it to be unveiled later in 2024 with cars going on sale to a lucky few in 2025.
Ferrari F173 M - SF90 successor
We recently spotted this car testing in Italy wearing its full body for the first time. It’s a follow up to the SF90 model, and will feature a hybrid engine, like the SF90. We expect it to arrive in 2025.
Ferrari EV
This may resemble a Maserati Levante but beneath it is a new Ferrari electric vehicle chassis - the four exhaust pipes are fake. It’s possible that this is the start of Ferrari development of an all-electric SUV, but it’s very early days here.
Ford Fiesta
Ford is planning a new range of small electric cars on a new platform which will bring successor vehicles to the Fiesta and Focus, and also for the next-generation Puma. The new cars will launch first in America in 2026 before coming to Europe. Ford boss Jim Farley has made it clear that he wants to be able to compete with both the upcoming Tesla Model 2 and the large number of cheap electric cars from China.
Honda Passport
Spyshots of Honda’s new mid-size SUV suggest that it will adopt a much more rugged design than the previous model. It’s notably more box-like in shape as well as taller, and the square cargo compartment should yield plenty of interior space.
We expect the launch of this new model in early 2025.
Hyundai Palisade
This second generation Palisade looks like it will adopt the same design language we’ve seen with the new Hyundai Santa Fe. We expect two new engines: a 2.5-litre Hybrid, and a new turbocharged 3.5-litre V6. We expect this car in 2025.
Hyundai Ioniq 9
This is the all-new seven-seater Hyundai electric vehicle, which will be the sister to the Kia EV9. If the EV9 is a guide, it should be capable of a range of around 400 miles in the real world. We expect to see it on sale in 2025.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai’s N division is putting the finishing touches to a hot new version of the Ioniq 6 saloon, which it hopes will bring Porsche Taycan levels of performance and dynamic agility.
“Going forward in Europe, Hyundai is developing Hyundai N as a pioneer of high-performance EVs,” the brand said recently. “Our customers will benefit from technological developments that will make EVs even more attractive in the future."
JAGUAR GT EV
Jaguar is shortly about to revamp its entire model range as the brand goes all-electric from 2026. The first clue we’ll have is in December of 2024, when a concept version of a new four door ‘GT’ electric car will be unveiled, ahead of a production car launch in 2026. Expect a range of 500 miles, rapid charging and 575bhp.
Jaguar XJ EV
Next up from Jaguar will be a new electric limousine – in effect a replacement for the XJ model that went out of production in 2019. We expect this car to broadly feature the same technology as the GT. Expect this car in 2028.
Jaguar SUV EV
And finally: in 2028 or so we expect Jaguar to launch a new large electric SUV which will compete with vehicles like the Bentley Bentayga and Aston Martin DBX.
KIA EV4 Hatchback
This car was unveiled as a concept car in October 2023, and we recently spotted the new production version out testing. This new electric car will come as a saloon and a hatchback and is based on a new architecture called E-GMP. We expect a range of 400 miles, and the car to be on the road in 2025. There will also be a saloon version.
Kia K4 Saloon
The new KIA K4 has been caught out testing for the first time; it will become the replacement for the KIA Ceed in Europe in 2026. This hatchback will be launched after the K4 saloon in America.
Lamborghini Temerario
Lamborghini has taken the covers off the long-awaited replacement for its Huracán junior supercar: the Temerario. The revered 5.2-litre V10 that has powered Lamborghini’s mainstream supercars since 2003 has been ditched in favour of an all-new twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, assisted by three electric motors.
Land Rover Discovery
Sales of the Discovery have been badly affected by the popularity of the Land Rover Defender, a sister car. Accordingly, the company aims to reposition it for its sixth generation, possibly by injecting more people-carrier like design elements. Expect to see it in 2025.
Maserati MC20 Folgore
With this electric sports car, Maserati says it’s committed to retaining the feel of a V6 while giving it whip-crack acceleration, courtesy of an expected 745bhp and 1351 Nm of torque. Expect it in 2025.
Mercedes-AMG CLE 63
The new mild hybrid Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 has powerful performance, a redesigned interior and sporty styling over the standard car. Some 442bhp and 560 Nm of torque is delivered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine.
Mercedes-AMG E63
The Mercedes-AMG is losing its V8 engine for a straight-six plug-in hybrid. Figures are still unknown, but it’s claimed AMG is targeting more than 700bhp and 1200 Nm.
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-door EV
The new GT 4-Door Coupé will feature 1000bhp of power in an electric super-saloon that will begin testing soon. Arriving in 2025, this will likely be the firm’s most powerful road car yet.
We spotted it testing once again recently, and it’s certainly very low and very long.
PHOTO: spy shot, Autocar artist impression
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The EQS and S-Class model lines will merge in around 2029, and continue with both conventional and electric power. Slowing growth in the electric car markets has led Mercedes to slow down on its electrification effort, and has led it to extend the life of its conventional engines for longer than previously planned.
Porsche Cayenne EV
The next generation Porsche Cayenne is going all-electric. We saw some early Cayenne EVs testing at the Nürburgring in 2023, but we have recently spotted the car winter testing near the Arctic circle. Expect to see the car formally for the first time in 2025, as a 2026 model.
Porsche 911 992 GT2 RS
This car may wear GT3 clothing, but the engine noise we heard at the Nordschleife suggests it definitely has a turbocharged engine. We reckon it will feature a 4.0-litre engine, but it’s early days here – we don’t expect this model to arrive until 2026 at the earliest.
Range Rover Electric
The first electric Range Rover will be crucial to finding sales volume and perhaps helping convert a new group of buyers to EVs. The company says 16,000 people have expressed an interest in buying the new model.
We recently spotted the new all-electric Range Rover EV testing at the Nürburgring. Most notably, this prototype has a completely redesigned grille from the current petrol and diesel version of the car. We expect the car to be on the road in the first half of 2025.
Renault 4
Renault will revive another of its most popular historic models, this time as a small, retro crossover that’s aimed at the city but should be able to cope off road. Expect it to be mechanically similar to the 5 below. But Renault insists the interior will be very different.
Renault Symbioz
This brand-new entrant to the French brand’s crossover range will fill the gap between the Captur and Arkana. With styling inspired by the latter, it will follow the firm’s latest design language and sit atop the CMF-EV platform, shared with the Nissan Ariya and Renault Mégane E-Tech.
Skoda Elroq
This is the new electric SUV that will replace the Karoq model in 2025. It will have rapid charging capability, taking just 35 minutes to reach 80% capacity.
Tesla Model 2
The market is demanding cheaper electric cars and we can certainly see this model selling like hot cakes, if and when it arrives. As with everything that Elon Musk does, it’s unlikely to be boring. We like to think this car could be on the road by 2025.
Toyota Supra 'GRMN'
A hotter new variant of the GR Supra is set to arrive later in 2024, this time featuring a S58 engine from the new BMW M2. That should make for a very healthy power bump.
Toyota Small SUV EV
We saw this new Toyota EV on the road for the first time in 2023. This prototype is a pure electric vehicle, but the model will also be available as a plug-in hybrid. In terms of size, the new model is similar to the Yaris Cross; we expect to see this car officially in late 2024.
Toyota/Lexus Gazoo Racing GT3
Toyota Gazoo Racing is launching a new GT3 racing car for the 2026-2027 motorsport season, and will launch a Lexus-branded road car version too. We previously spotted the car at Toyota’s Fuji Speedway, but it’s now arrived in Europe, testing in wet conditions at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium. The design reminds us of the Dodge Viper, and we gather power will come from a V8 engine.
Toyota GR Corolla GRMN
Toyota unveiled the GR Corolla recently but we recently spotted a new and more powerful GRMN version out testing at the Nürburgring. The main visual difference is a much larger rear wing. We expect it to go on sale in both Europe and North America in 2025.
Volkswagen ID.2
Volkswagen released a concept version of its new ID.2 small EV in 2023, and we recently spotted the production car version out testing on the Nordschleife circuit for the first time. Our spyshots suggests that the new model will be based on a shorter version of the body used for the ID.3.
Volkswagen Phideon
Based on the spy photographs, it’s likely the new Phideon will be using the same platform as the current version. The test car appears to have a slightly longer wheelbase and Passat influenced styling. Expect it to arrive in some showrooms around the world in late 2024.
Volkswagen Tayron 7-Seater
The Tayron is currently only available in China, but in 2025 it will go on sale in most major global markets as a replacement for the Tiguan Allspace, though it will be significantly longer than that car.
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen will launch the second generation of the Volkswagen T-Roc in 2025 as a 2026 model, and we’ve spotted it out testing several times. It will be Volkswagen’s final petrol/diesel car. It’s an important model; the T-Roc was the third best-selling car in Europe in 2023.
Volkswagen Teramont/Atlas
We recently spotted the second generation of the Volkswagen Teramont/Atlas testing in Switzerland. Expect the model to arrive in 2025 as a 2026 model.
Volkswagen Scirocco
Volkswagen has launched ideas for a new electric-powered Scirocco as a part of a joint project with Porsche, Audi and Cupra. Expect a launch in 2028 if approval is granted the company.
Xiaomi SU7
Electronics giant Xiaomi is entering the car market and the SU7 is its first model. The basis for it is a new electric car platform that goes under the internal name Modena. It has been conceived to support 400-volt and 800-volt electric architectures, plus single- and dual-motor drivetrains.
