Famous people & their unusual cars

Sir Charles Hubert Hastings Parry (1848-1918) is perhaps best known today as the composer of the music to accompany William Blake’s poem ‘And did those feet in ancient time ‘ to make the hymn Jerusalem. He was well into middle age when cars first became available in the UK, but heartily embraced the new technology. So heartily, in fact, that he apparently became a combination of a Victorian gentleman and a reckless boy racer, to the great alarm of his passengers. He owned both a Gladiator and a Panhard which he seems to have driven flat-out everywhere.

This anecdote, told by his son-in-law, the singer Harry Plunket Greene (1865-1936), is typical, “We were nearly finished off coming up to town in the Gladiator yesterday. She ran clean out of control four times; at Cheltenham clean off the road on to the sidewalk between a couple of trees, and at Uxbridge she turned clean round on her axis and went backwards on to the sidewalk. It’s not pleasant, that sort of fun.”