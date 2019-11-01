Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 2019 UK review

As refined a ride as we’ve come to expect from the GLC, with the four-pot diesel able to deliver confident, if moderate progress. Although this engine is not as smooth as a six-cylinder, noise is largely isolated from the cabin until you really hustle it and it manages to avoid sounding particularly strained when you do - even if it does have to work harder than the more effortless 300d.

When pushed, the nine-speed gearbox does reveal a slight hesitance to shift its cogs quickly, either in automatic mode or when you take control with the paddle shifters, but for general cruising, it’s able to get on with things smoothly.

The GLC has rarely challenged the class best for dynamic handling, hardcore AMG variants aside, and that remains true here, with exact steering and reassuring amounts of body control through corners, but there’s no greater degree of engagement to be found from approaching the limits of grip.

Far better to relax and enjoy each journey, because the GLC is more than capable of comfortable cruising on the standard suspension and 18in wheels of this Sport variant. Larger abrasions and bumps can still unsettle the ride, and it doesn't waft in quite the same way as pricier variants equipped with air suspension, but for the most part, it’s up there towards the top of the class for refinement.

The sophisticated interior reinforces the GLC’s comfortable nature, with well-appointed trim and an expansive centre console mimicking an airline’s first-class cabin rather than a driver-focused cockpit.

The central 10.25in touchscreen really shows off MBUX, although Mercedes gives you a few too many ways to interact with it. You can tap the screen, use the touchpad mounted in the centre console, the steering wheel overflowing with buttons, or 'Hey Mercedes' voice controls. It can be a little overwhelming, although voice recognition is a lot slicker than previous iterations so you can realistically use it instead of taking your hands off the wheel.

Less futuristic is the 5.5in trip computer flanked by analogue dials. The fully configurable digital instrument cluster seen on higher trim levels is more in keeping with the otherwise modern cabin.